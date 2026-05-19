Email marketing ROI: How modern platforms turn campaigns into revenue

You send emails, but you're not sure they're actually driving sales.

Maybe open rates look fine, but the conversions aren't adding up, and you can't figure out why. That challenge is almost universal among email marketers once they move beyond basic newsletters and start asking harder questions about what the channel is worth.

Email marketing consistently outperforms other digital channels on ROI. According to Litmus, businesses earn between $36 and $42 for every dollar spent on email marketing. That figure masks significant variation, though. Some teams barely break even, while others push well past $70 per dollar. The gap almost always comes down to how well they're using their tools.

Latest Videos From

Why the gap between average and exceptional ROI is so large

So that $36 average includes everything from a weekly newsletter sent to an undifferentiated list to a fully automated multi-step campaign that adjusts in real time based on subscriber behavior. Those are very different programs and produce very different results.

Litmus data shows that brands using personalization consistently achieve a 43:1 ROI, compared to 12:1 for those who rarely or never personalize. Budgeting rarely explains this gap. Execution does, because much of that comes down to which platform features a team is actually using.

Automation: the multiplier most teams underuse

Automated emails account for roughly 2% of total email volume, yet Litmus data attribute 37% of all email-generated sales to them. That's a concentration of returns that no other tactic in the channel can match.

The reason automation performs so well is timing. A cart abandonment reminder fired 30 minutes after someone leaves your store, or a re-engagement email triggered when a subscriber goes quiet for 60 days, arrives at a moment when the message is directly relevant. Behavior-triggered campaigns generate roughly three times higher engagement than scheduled sends, according to Moosend.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Most platforms now offer visual workflow builders that let you map out these sequences without writing any code. Campaigner includes a drag-and-drop workflow builder for multi-step automations; you can configure branching logic that sends different emails depending on whether someone opened, clicked, or ignored a previous message. Platforms like ActiveCampaign and Klaviyo take similar approaches, with ecommerce integrations that pull in purchase history to trigger post-sale sequences automatically.

The key question to ask when evaluating any platform is whether it supports behavior-based triggers — not just time-based scheduling. Automated sequences built around fixed days and times are useful, but the revenue impact is far greater when they fire in response to what a subscriber actually does.

Personalization as a revenue driver

Campaign Monitor research consistently shows that segmented campaigns generate 30% more opens and 50% more click-throughs than non-segmented ones. In more aggressive implementations, revenue lift from advanced segmentation has been measured at up to 760%. Most teams are leaving a substantial portion of that on the table.

Basic segmentation means splitting your list by geography or job role. Advanced segmentation means dividing subscribers by purchase history and lifecycle stage, layering in email engagement patterns to add further precision, then sending each group content that speaks to where they actually are. The more relevant the message, the more likely it is to drive action.

Dynamic content takes this further. Instead of building separate campaigns for each segment, dynamic content blocks let you swap out headlines, images, and offers within a single send depending on who's receiving it. Campaigner supports dynamic content at the subscriber level, while tools like Klaviyo and Mailchimp offer similar capabilities with strong ecommerce data connections built in.

One practical starting point: segment your list by recency of engagement. Subscribers who've opened or clicked in the last 30 days will behave very differently from those who haven't engaged in six months. Treating them identically wastes budget and risks deliverability issues if the disengaged group starts marking emails as spam.

A/B testing: where small bets pay off

Litmus data also confirms that marketers who regularly A/B test their emails achieve 42:1 ROI, compared to 23:1 for those who never test. That's a substantial return on something most platforms include at no extra cost.

Subject lines are the obvious starting point. A 26% lift in open rates from a personalized subject line, a figure cited by Campaign Monitor, can translate directly to more revenue downstream if conversion rates hold. But send time and call-to-action wording affect performance too, and both can be tested systematically without much additional effort.

What matters is having a platform that supports multivariate testing, not just A/B. Multivariate testing lets you run multiple variables simultaneously, which speeds up learning considerably for teams with large enough lists. In our testing, we've found this to be one of the clearer differentiators between mid-tier and higher-end platforms. Campaigner includes multivariate experiments alongside standard split testing; Brevo and Mailchimp offer A/B testing at most plan tiers, though multivariate capabilities tend to appear only at higher price points.

Pick one variable, run the test until you have statistical significance, apply the winner, and then move to the next. Teams that do this consistently over months build a compounding advantage that isolated one-off tests never produce.

Metrics that actually reflect revenue

Open rates have become an unreliable proxy for performance since Apple's Mail Privacy Protection began registering automatic opens regardless of whether a recipient actually viewed the email. That inflated the headline figures you see in benchmarks and made open rate a poor standalone measure of campaign health.

The metrics that tell you more about actual revenue impact are click-to-conversion rate and revenue per email sent. Revenue per email is particularly useful because it captures the full downstream effect of a campaign, not just whether someone clicked. According to Litmus, the top 8% of email programs achieving >45:1 ROI have largely shifted their reporting toward revenue accountability metrics rather than engagement proxies.

Most modern platforms generate these figures automatically, but you'll need to connect your email platform to your ecommerce store or CRM to get the full picture.

Native integrations with Shopify and Salesforce are increasingly standard; most major platforms, including Campaigner and Klaviyo, support them. Without that data connection, you're measuring email activity in isolation from the purchases it influences.

What to look for in an email marketing platform

Automation, segmentation, A/B testing, and dynamic content are table stakes at this point. Most mid-tier platforms include them. The more useful questions are about depth: how granular can your segmentation get, how complex can your automation workflows become before the interface gets unwieldy, and how well does the platform connect to the rest of your stack?

Deliverability is worth scrutinizing, too. According to InboxAlly, only 83.1% of marketing emails successfully reach inboxes, meaning roughly one in six never arrives. Platforms with strong infrastructure and list verification tools reduce that risk materially. Campaigner offers a list verification feature called Reputation Defender that monitors for invalid or risky addresses before they damage your sender reputation. For high-volume senders, that kind of proactive hygiene is a real revenue safeguard.

Pricing structure matters as well, particularly for growing lists. Some platforms charge by contact count, which means costs scale quickly as your list expands. Others are priced by email volume or feature tier. Factor in where your list is likely to be in 12 months, not just today, and make sure the pricing model won't penalize growth.

Final thoughts

Email's $36–$42 average ROI is the floor, not the ceiling. Teams that invest in automation and segmentation consistently push that number higher — not by spending more, but by using what their platform already offers more deliberately.

Most platforms have the necessary features. The gap is almost always in how thoroughly they're applied.