Most organizations cannot reliably track returns from email campaigns

Strong ROI exists only for companies that actively measure performance

Many teams rely on content generation without deeper optimization strategies

Email marketing continues to generate strong returns, yet many organizations still lack clarity on whether those returns are actually being realized.

The recent Sinch Mailgun's Email Impact Report 2026 analyzed insights from more than 400 billion emails sent in 2025 and surveyed over 1,200 email senders, finding fewer than half of organizations can reliably track return on investment from their email programs.

This gap between email's proven potential and actual execution is where many businesses are losing out.

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The surprising numbers behind email ROI

"Email delivers exceptional returns, but many organizations are not set up to capture its full value," said Kate Nowrouzi, VP of Deliverability at Sinch.

Among companies that do measure email ROI, 60% report returns above $10 for every $1 spent. More than one in ten achieve returns as high as 40 x 1, figures which suggest email remains one of the most effective marketing channels available.

Yet despite these impressive numbers, a large portion of businesses continue sending promotional emails without knowing whether those messages are actually paying off.

These organizations are essentially flying blind on their own email performance, but they do not have to remain blind.