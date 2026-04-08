How to write AI website builder prompts like a high-end design agency

AI website builders are everywhere. They promise professional results in minutes, but most outputs look generic, templated, and unmistakably ‘AI-generated.’ It’s enough to make you doubt if these tools are even worth it, but it’s not always the platform that’s at fault.

If you’re stuck trying to figure out how to get high-end design outputs from your AI website generator, it might be because of generic instructions that don’t offer enough insight into what you’re looking for.

You need to feed your AI website builder with rich context and specific direction. This guide shows you exactly how to find premium design inspiration, translate it into effective prompts, and access resources that elevate your websites from amateur to agency-quality with AI.

Where to look for high-end web design inspiration?

The Awwwards website offers inspiration for excellent website design (Image credit: Awwwards)

Before you write a single prompt, you need to train your eye on what exceptional design actually looks like. Professional designers don't create in a vacuum; they study award-winning work and industry trends constantly.

Awwwards showcases the web's most innovative designs, with jury-selected winners judged by industry experts. Unlike platforms like Dribbble or Behance that showcase UI snippets and conceptual work, Awwwards focuses almost exclusively on complete, live, and functional websites with detailed technical breakdowns and performance considerations. When you're studying sites for AI prompts, pay attention to layout hierarchy, spacing, typography choices, and how elements flow together.

Dribbble and Behance offer thousands of design shots from creative professionals worldwide. These platforms are great at showcasing individual design elements — color palettes, button styles, navigation patterns, and micro-interactions. You can filter by categories like "Web Design" or "UI/UX" to zero in on relevant examples. While these won't give you complete website blueprints, they're invaluable for understanding component-level details that make designs feel polished.

For landing page-specific inspiration, Lapa.Ninja curates over 7,300 landing page designs with full website screenshots and video recordings, updated daily from some of the best designs on the web. The platform organizes examples by industry and includes filtering tools that let you quickly find designs matching your project type. This is very useful when prompting AI builders, since you can reference specific layout patterns and content structures.