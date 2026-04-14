I launched a successful fitness side hustle on Wix: Here is what worked and what didn't, a two-year reflection
From outstanding automations to AI assistant flops – learn from my mistakes and successes
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When I’m not writing about the latest tech innovations in the B2B space, I like to put on special clothing that resembles pajamas and attempt to throw other people around a padded room.
As odd as that sounds, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) has exploded in popularity in recent years. So much so that after 15 years of training, I have been able to start my own BJJ gym in a small town with just 10,000 residents, many of whom are at retirement age.
Most people told me this wouldn’t work. But after two years, we have built an incredible community and a growing student base.