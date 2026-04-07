How to customize a website template: 5 tips

You've picked a website template, but now it looks like a hundred other sites. That's the problem with templates. They're convenient, but they feel generic right out of the box.

You want something that represents your brand. Not a cookie-cutter design that screams "I used template #47." The good news? Templates are starting points, not final destinations. With the right approach, you can transform any template into a custom-looking site. We'll show you exactly how.

Should you use a template for your new website?

Templates are excellent for most businesses, especially when time or budget is tight. They give you a professional foundation without the $15,000 price tag of custom development. That's a significant advantage for startups and small businesses.

You can absolutely start with a template and create something unique. But here's the catch: customization freedom varies dramatically between platforms.

WordPress.org themes come with predetermined options that limit what you can change. Unless you’re prepared to modify the code manually, some things just aren’t possible with the visual editor. Moreover, some settings also won't carry over if you switch themes later.

Squarespace works differently. With Version 7.1, you get full customization freedom through the built-in editor and Fluid Engine. All templates are mobile-responsive and SEO-ready right out of the box. You can customize colors, fonts, and layouts on any template without restrictions.

Wix offers similar flexibility through its Site Design panel, though you'll need to create a new site if you want to switch templates completely. In 2026, most platforms have realized that rigid templates don't cut it anymore. The best builders give you flexibility while maintaining a solid starting structure.