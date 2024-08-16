The 10 most popular website templates according to Squarespace

Squarespace is one of the best website builders on the market, well known for offering some of the most aesthetically pleasing website templates. But with over 250 templates to pick from, each with its own unique style, it can be tricky to choose the right one for you.

Although individuality is certainly a benefit when it comes to building your website, going with a popular design is a surefire way to find a template that appeals to a wider audience.

We asked Squarespace to give us a run down of the 10 most popular templates they offer. In this guide, we walk you through each of these templates, give our thoughts on them, and identify who they may be best suited for. You can also save money when creating a Squarespace website by using our dedicated Squarespace promo codes.

Top 10 website templates according to Squarespace

Below we list the most popular website templates according to Squarespace. Give them a browse - you might just find the perfect one for you.

1. Clove

With a full screen header image and plenty of white space, the Clove template offers a professional look and feel. Given its neutrality, it is hardly surprising that Clove is Sqaurespace’s most popular template.

2. Myhra

Ask any website designer about best practices and they are likely to mention ‘white space’. Myhra flips this concept on its head, still offering content on the pages plenty of space, but instead of white, it offers a pop of color, helping add depth and interest to the page.

3. Reseda

Modern and trendy are the two words that best describe the Reseda template. Using plenty of space and minimalist design techniques makes this template ideal for those looking to bring attention to the images on their website.

4. Bloom

As the name suggests, the Bloom template offers natural vibes and colors. This makes it ideal for those with a nature related brand, it can also help communicate feelings of calmness and tranquillity.

5. McCurry

McCurry offers a clean, yet bold template to Squarespace users. This template is ideal for those looking to make a big impact with images. We especially like the sleek, minimalist design of the blog and services page, helping maintain a consistent vibe throughout the website journey.

6. Oranssi

This bold template really creates an impact. The easy to navigate sections include a portfolio and ‘meet the team’ section, making it ideal for service based businesses looking to demonstrate experience and expertise.

7. Novo

With a minimalist approach and limited use of text, Novo is a great template for website owners who want to put visuals at the heart of their site. We especially like the unusual grid design used in the header section of the homepage, helping catch visitors' eye.

8. Quinn

This template gives creative and edgy vibes. Bold text and clear contact information help make the Quinn template ideal for portfolio websites.

9. Almar

Almar offers a high-energy template, ideal for brands and individuals looking to make their website stand out from the crowd. We really like how the designer has balanced the use of images and color without coming across as too loud or noisy.

10. Sackett

Great for service businesses, the Sackett template is easy to navigate and makes a big impact with pops of color along with large spaces for images. We really like how the services page is set up, making it easy for potential customers to find what they want and buy from you.

How to choose your Squarespace template

Picking your website template is no small undertaking. After all, it contributes a large proportion of your online presence, potentially adding or subtracting value from your brand.



Of course, just because a template is popular, doesn’t necessarily mean it is the perfect option for you. Here is a quick guide to ensuring you pick the best template for your website:

Start with your goals in mind

Before you even start browsing Squarespace’s templates, consider exactly what it is you want your website to achieve. For example, an online store would benefit from a template that allows your products to take center stage, whereas a blog may benefit from a template that brings attention to your latest blog posts.

Consider your brand

How you want to appear to customers will play a big role in the type of template you choose. For example, a business such as a legal advisor who wants to develop a strong level of trust may opt for a template that is simple and calming in its design. On the other hand, a young, cool clothing company may opt for a louder template that allows them to create a sense of excitement and buzz.

Think about future functionality

Switching templates isn’t always as simple as the click of a button. In fact, changing your website template at a later date can be a major undertaking. This is why it is important to carefully consider your potential future needs.



For example, if you run a blog, but may want to sell merchandise in the future, checking out the ecommerce sections of a template would be worthwhile.

Assess SEO

Most websites get the majority of the traffic they receive via search engines such as Google. Picking a template that is SEO friendly will make it much easier to boost your rankings on search engine results pages.

If your template is cluttered, slow, and doesn’t adapt well to use on mobile devices - this can impact your search engine performance.

The best Squarespace templates: Summary

It is clear that picking a template is an important step in building your website. Squarespace is one of the most popular website builders on the market, in part due to the large range of aesthetically pleasing templates on offer.



This guide offers you insight into the most popular Squarespace templates, helping you make an informed decision on which is right for you.