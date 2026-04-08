How to pick a website template that complements your brand identity

Choosing the right website template isn't about finding the perfect design. It's about finding the right starting point. With millions of websites competing for attention online, you need a foundation that reflects your brand while giving you room to make it truly yours. The question isn't whether templates still work, but rather how to pick one that won't force you to rebuild everything from scratch when you need to align it with your brand identity.

This guide shows you exactly what to look for when selecting a template. We'll walk you through which elements are easiest to customize, where you should focus your attention, and what alternatives exist if templates aren't the right fit for your project.