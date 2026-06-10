It's time tech professionals had a standard to adhere to

The Hunterian Museum of Surgical History in London has a plaque near the entrance which reads, “The museum contains thousands of specimens of human remains, gathered before modern standards of consent were established. We recognize the debt owed to those people - named and unnamed - who in life and death have helped to advance medical knowledge.”

In future years, will people working in the digital industries look back at the ethical deficit of their forebears with the same discomfort? Our naive understanding of privacy, our ambivalence about the safety of vulnerable users, our contempt for those excluded from society by their own lack of technical savvy?

The rush for progress, it seems, will tend to create awkward compromises.

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In barely two decades we’ve seen the elimination of in-person banking, ubiquitous adolescent social media usage, the explosion of mobile sports betting, and the prevalence of insecure “gig economy” jobs. This is just a tiny sample of the myriad impacts that digital products have had on society, with positive and negative consequences that are impossible to balance objectively. Who decides where the scales should fall? Regrettably, mostly it’s us.

Those working in technology have been granted an incredible privilege to mold the 21st century. The systems we design and the patterns we adopt have wrought profound change on the world.

From AI screening of job applicants to pay-by-app parking, our decisions are felt by millions yet are often invisible. As the pace of technological change increases, the potency of these decisions becomes greater still. This matters because the track record of the tech industry in behaving responsibly is, to put it mildly, not brilliant.

The abysmal accessibility of essential tools, the pernicious opt-in/opt-out behaviors that permeate virtually every online transaction, the tantalizing auto-play of the next viral video. All of it speaks to a design mentality that prioritizes the developer over the user at every turn, with a vast asymmetry in the power those parties hold. Is it time, finally, to find some common foundational principles that guide the way we build the digital world? A digital Hippocratic Oath, if you will.

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Tech workers are overwhelmingly optimists and idealists genuinely excited by the potential of our work to create amazing things. At the start of our careers we are taught how to elicit user requirements, or how to sort an array and normalize data, or how to present a business plan for investment. But we are not taught to think as far as our work travels, to hold the practical and the philosophical in equal grasp.

This is not true of other professions: architectural training frequently covers topics as varied as history, thermodynamics, interior design and public policy alongside a core skill of 3D drafting. Journalism has well-established principles of truthfulness and protection of sources (among other things), with solid sanctions against those who breach these standards.

Ethics in technology should not be seen as a bolt-on, standalone academic pursuit. They are an intrinsic and essential consideration in the way we create, and the way we create increasingly dictates how the world works.