A new era of privacy: programmable disclosure

From headlines about smart doorbells like Amazon Ring sharing more content than users first thought, to confusing user agreements on apps like TikTok, privacy chatter is everywhere right now.

Debates around privacy aren’t new. Just think about when in the late 1990s Sun Microsystems' newly instated CEO Scott McNealy told a group of analysts and reporters, “You have zero privacy anyway. Get over it.”

The push and pull is part of technological innovation.

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Those closely monitoring public tolerance to Big Tech will see that when it comes to surveillance, users are starting to push back.

The shift in sentiment is hard to pin on one factor, but the directive is clear for businesses: get ahead of the narrative before distrust leaks into your consumer base.

Changing Notions of Privacy

In the case of traditional technology businesses, users have always been asked to just trust that their details were safe. As long as an organisation followed data processing laws (like GDPR), the organisation may have felt it had done enough to keep both regulators and consumers happy.

But an ongoing mass of data leaks and a growing uncertainty about where data ends up once it has been shared is causing users to doubt whether existing protections are sufficient. They can’t count on businesses to protect their data as they once did.

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Users want to understand more about how much of their data is exposed to third-party sources regularly, and what this means for protecting what matters most. The current system has created a blurred link between business compliance with privacy regulations and consumer trust. Many are ticking regulatory boxes concerning user data, while the user is growing more suspicious on every occasion data is handled unknowingly.

The default model of data management no longer works in this era of uncertainty. Not only does it require high levels of data exposure, but also too much assumed trust from users.

Solidifying Consumer Trust

Web3, defined as anything part of a decentralized internet built on blockchain technology, has the potential to redefine how Web2 think about privacy today. In Web3, privacy doesn’t mean giving access to a third party and trusting them to keep all data hidden from anyone else. In many cases, it means the opposite, as transparency is at the core of many blockchains.