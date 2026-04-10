The internet has a trust problem - identity needs to travel

The Internet has entered an era where businesses and professionals can no longer assume they know who they’re dealing with.

As generative AI tools make impersonation cheap and scalable, trust is becoming harder to establish, and ignoring that is a commercial risk which can show up in lost revenue or reputational damage.

Fake identities, automated scams and manipulated signals of credibility are no longer edge cases; they are scaling alongside the digital economy itself.

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Oscar Rodriguez Social Links Navigation VP of Trust Product, LinkedIn.

For organizations, the impact is tangible. Fraud can cost revenue, fake reviews lose credibility and impersonation erodes confidence between buyers, sellers and partners.

Globally, businesses are already losing billions each year to fraud, and as AI lowers the barrier to deception, that figure will only rise.

The result is a growing trust gap: people want proof that who they are interacting with is real. But the systems designed to provide that assurance are fragmented and inconsistent, causing friction for real users while making it easier for bad actors to exploit gaps.

Verification and trust signals are meant to close that gap. Yet today, proof of identity and credibility remains locked inside individual platforms, with no common standard for what “verified” actually means.