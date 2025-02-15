HP’s $4299 EliteBook X G1a packs 128GB RAM, Ryzen AI 9, and Radeon 890M

Offers AI-ready power, security features, and enough memory for massive models

It's a Windows powerhouse for those who don't want a Mac

HP has quietly introduced a new $4299 laptop that comes with a whopping 128GB of LPDDR5x-8533 RAM.

The EliteBook X G1a (or, to give it its full name, the HP EliteBook X G1a 14 inch Notebook Next Gen AI PC Wolf Pro Security Edition) is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 375 processor featuring 12 cores and 24 threads with a maximum boost clock of 5.1 GHz.

It includes AMD Radeon 890M graphics and a 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe TLC SSD. This makes it powerful enough for even the most intensive tasks, like running a 70B-120B parameter LLM locally.

(Image credit: HP)

Solid choice for Windows users

The 14-inch laptop has a 2.8K OLED touchscreen with 100 percent sRGB color accuracy, IPS technology, BrightView, and a brightness rating of 400 nits. It also features HP Eye Ease for reduced blue light exposure. Audio is handled by Poly Studio, with quad stereo speakers that include discrete amplifiers, along with integrated dual-array microphones.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, two Thunderbolt 4 ports with USB-C at 40Gbps, one USB Type-C at 10Gbps, an HDMI 2.1 port, a USB Type-A port, and a headphone/microphone combo.

As you can guess from its name, it comes with HP Wolf Pro Security Edition (for three years), with security features such as HP Sure Platform, HP Tamper Lock, and a fingerprint sensor.

The system is powered by a 74.5Wh battery and comes with a 100W USB-C slim adapter. The chassis measures 12.29 x 8.45 x 0.36 inches at the front and 0.52 inches at the rear, with a starting weight of 3.3 pounds.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

One of the key challenges in AI computing, and large-scale data processing in general, is having enough memory to keep up with the increasing demands of complex models. Most consumer laptops max out at 64GB RAM, often pushing users toward workstations. HP’s portable powerhouse addresses this gap while looking good doing it.

With its 128GB of fast memory, a capable processor, and speedy storage, HP’s new laptop looks to be a solid rival for Apple’s highest-end 14-inch MacBook Pro. While I personally think Apple’s product just about wins the battle, the EliteBook X G1a will be a great choice for anyone who prefers Windows.