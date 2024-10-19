A ridiculously powerful laptop for creatives: With AMD's fastest mobile CPU, 64GB RAM and a pair of OLED screens, GPD Duo may be the best mobile workstation ever

We first wrote about the GPD Duo back in June 2024, and while GPD is best known for producing compact gaming laptops and handheld gaming consoles, the Duo is a full-sized laptop with a twist - it features dual 13.3-inch OLED screens that fold upwards for increased productivity.

Marketed as a “13.3-inch Dual Screen Productivity Laptop for Engineers,” the Duo is now available for backing on Indiegogo. The twin screens have a 2.8K resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and 10-point touch capability, offering a total of 18 inches of display space.

The second screen can fold 360 degrees, transforming the laptop into a tablet-like device if that’s what you prefer, and you can independently turn off the second display to save battery life.

Graphics boost

The laptop is powered by AMD’s Ryzen 9 HX370 or Ryzen 7 8840U processors, with configurations ranging from 16GB to 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM and storage options of 512GB, 2TB, or 4TB SSDs. Users can further expand the storage to 16TB (8TB + 8TB).

Pricing starts at $1270 for the 8840U version with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, while the top-tier model with HX370, 64GB RAM, and 2TB storage costs $1860. It is expected to ship in November 2024.

In terms of ports, the Duo has USB-A, USB-C (10Gbps), USB4, HDMI 2.1, and a high-speed OcuLink port that supports an external GPD G1 graphics card (or, presumably, any compatible alternatives) to boost graphical performance. Additional features include a 2.5G Ethernet port, dual speakers with DTS support, a 4096-level pressure-sensitive stylus, and wireless connectivity via Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

The 80Wh battery offers up to 14 hours of usage, and 100W PD fast charging can recharge half the battery in just 30 minutes.

Despite GPD’s strong reputation for delivering innovative devices, backing crowdfunded projects always carries risks such as shipping delays and potential changes to product specifications, so bear that in mind. The Duo has already found an audience though. At the time of writing, and with well over a month still to go, it has received $215,874 in pledges, well over the project's flexible goal of $2,574.