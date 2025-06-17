Aura Ultrabook Dual 14" Touch is perfect for presentations and scrolling through documents

Stunning display setup is held back by an underpowered Intel Celeron processor that just can’t keep up

A magnetic Bluetooth keyboard and a touch display give you both tactile and futuristic input options

The Aura Ultrabook Dual 14" Touch is an ambitious entry in the compact laptop market, targeting users who value portability and a futuristic dual-screen experience.

It offers an appealing form factor and sleek design with two 14-inch vertically stacked touchscreens that merge into an 18.5-inch workspace, and each screen boasts a 2.2K resolution with factory-calibrated 100% sRGB color accuracy.

The 360° friction hinge on the display allows for various modes of use, from tablet to full workstation, and it also offers a Bluetooth magnetic keyboard for a tactile typing experience when needed, along with a virtual touch keyboard integrated within the display.

Impressive visual and structural design but lackluster power

So on paper, it looks like a serious contender for those in need of flexible screen real estate, especially for professionals juggling multiple tasks - however, a critical shortcoming in its core performance undercuts its broader potential.

The biggest limitation is its use of an Intel Celeron N95 processor. While it’s a quad-core CPU with turbo boosting capabilities, the N95 remains an entry-level chip with relatively low power.

For users who plan to run simulations, data-heavy apps, or multiple demanding programs at once, this CPU will struggle.

Performance is limited not by RAM or storage, both of which are available in generous configurations (16GB RAM and up to 1TB SSD), but by the bottleneck in processing speed.

This issue is made worse by the device’s unconventional architecture. The CPU and battery are housed in one half of the dual-screen setup, meaning the keyboard is entirely optional and not part of the main body.

While that’s clever in terms of modularity, it raises concerns about long-term ergonomics and heat distribution, particularly when used without the keyboard attachment for extended periods.

That said, the laptop’s connectivity is broad, including USB-A and USB-C ports, HDMI, a microSD slot, and a headphone jack. It supports dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2.

As part of the Father’s Day promotional campaign, the Aura Ultrabook Dual 14" Touch is currently available for $699, a 13% discount off the $799 original price, and delivery will start worldwide on June 20.

While the price and discount are attractive, the underwhelming CPU is a significant flaw and is a deal breaker for power-hungry users.