Triple Boost 14 Pro adds three screens to your laptop from a single USB cable

It is designed for remote workers needing more display space on the go

Matte 14-inch screens offer with 100% sRGB, ideal for creative professionals

Aura Displays has launched the Triple Boost 14 Pro, a new portable three-monitor setup for laptops that uses only one USB cable for both power and data.

Designed for remote workers, digital professionals, and laptop users in need of more screen space, the Triple Boost 14 Pro offers three 14-inch Full HD screens.

The company says this is the first time a full triple-display solution has been offered in such a compact, cable-free form factor.

Tri-Link technology

The Triple Boost 14 Pro is constructed with a full-aluminum housing and weighs 4.85lb (2.2kg). When folded, it measures 13.9 inches wide and 1.38 inches thick.

Each screen is a matte 1080p LED display, with a brightness of 300cd/m², a 1500:1 contrast ratio, and a 178-degree viewing angle. The displays cover 100% of the sRGB color space and refresh at 60Hz. Aura says this makes the unit especially suitable for design, coding, analysis, and multitasking.

The key to its single-cable setup is Aura’s proprietary Tri-Link technology, based on a custom-optimized SiliconMotion chipset. This chip handles power and video for all three screens through a single USB connection, removing the need for additional cables or adapters.

The product folds down into a compact form and is aimed squarely at users who travel often or work in temporary setups. The company sees the device as an ideal tool for those who need more workspace on the go but want to avoid carrying separate monitors or docking setups.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pre-orders for the Triple Boost 14 Pro are live now, with shipments set to begin in early May 2025. It’s priced at $469 (28% off the MSRP of $649) and there’s a welcome offer on the site that will give you an extra $10 off ($459), plus two free tempered glass screen protectors (worth $69.98), and free worldwide shipping.

Aura Displays says early demand will determine its wider retail rollout later in 2025.

World first: The world's 1st triple display with a single USB-C cable - YouTube Watch On