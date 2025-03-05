At 11lbs, this double 24-inch 'portable' monitor is a bit too much for me but I love the audacity

Want to maximize desk space? Thanko might have the answer

Thanko monitor
(Image credit: Thanko)
  • The latest audacious display launch from Thanko certainly pushes boundaries
  • Perfect for working on the move - if you have the space
  • New double 24-inch monitor can be extended up to 270 degrees

Doubling up on monitors is a surefire way to help drive productivity, but Japanese brand Thanko now seems to have taken things to the next level.

The firm has released a new double 24-inch monitor, and it’s quite the site to behold, as users can expand the monitor into two screens, connected in one single unit.

For those that are short on desk space, it’s a very handy piece of equipment and can be extended up to 270 degrees. The monitor’s measurements come in at 542 x 17 x 650mm (when unfolded) and 542 x 25 x 323mm (when folded).

Getting flexible

Admittedly, it doesn’t quite meet the mark with port options, featuring just a single HDMI slot and two USB-C ports - and one of these is for power supply.

It also boasts an array of ports and features, including a single HDMI port and two USB-C ports, although admittedly one of these is for power supply. These are complemented by a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as two 2W speakers.

From a performance perspective, it also gives users a maximum refresh rate of 100Hz alongside a response speed of 14ms.

The monitor has been touted as a ‘portable’ monitor. Given it weighs some 5kg, or roughly 11lbs, it could make for a great piece of equipment if you're on the move.

You can get your hands on the dual monitor for around ¥62,800 ($420).

Pushing boundaries

This isn’t the first Thanko product to push boundaries, as in February 2022, the gadget maker unveiled an audacious vertical display which allowed users to keep tabs on social media feeds.

The Thanko TL Portrait Display was designed to complement a laptop or desktop display - boasting a display size of 7.9 inches, the compact monitor fitted neatly alongside a laptop, according to reports at the time from Tom’s Hardware.

