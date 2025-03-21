Uperfect 23.8-inch dual foldable display offers more screen and less clutter

Precision hinges and 360-degree folding give users control over their workspace

Includes USB-C, HDMI, built-in speakers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack

Uperfect has introduced a fresh take on multi-screen monitors for programming, with its stacked dual-screen design, which opens vertically via precision hinges with a 360-degree folding capability, allowing the display to be folded, unfolded, or flipped.

Uperfect says each portable monitor with 23.8-inch panels has a 1920 x 1080 resolution, and a refresh rate of 100Hz.

The Uperfect Delta Mega saves desk space with its built-in stand, which allows for height and angle adjustments while also supporting VESA mounting for flexible setups.

Design, connectivity and ease of use

The Uperfect 23.8-inch dual foldable display supports vertical stacking of two screens, providing an ergonomic advantage and reducing the need for excessive head movements, making it one of the best monitors for trading, or for running video editing software.

The monitors don't include touch functionality, but can be adjusted. When fully extended, they function as a traditional dual-monitor setup, while folding creates a compact, book-like view suitable for presentations, or an immersive reading experience.

One of the standout features is the single-cable connection via USB-C, there's also HDMI, built-in speakers, and a 3.5mm headphone port.

The Uperfect 23.8-inch dual foldable display is currently listed at $649.99, reflecting a significant $550 discount from its original $1,199.99 price.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors