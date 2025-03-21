This is the largest dual-screen monitor I've ever seen, and at almost 24 inches each, it's bigger than a 43-inch super wide display

News
By published

Fold, unfold, or flip this 23.8-inch dual display to suit coding, video editing, or professional work

Uperfect 23.8-inch dual foldable display
(Image credit: Uperfect)
  • Uperfect 23.8-inch dual foldable display offers more screen and less clutter
  • Precision hinges and 360-degree folding give users control over their workspace
  • Includes USB-C, HDMI, built-in speakers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack

Uperfect has introduced a fresh take on multi-screen monitors for programming, with its stacked dual-screen design, which opens vertically via precision hinges with a 360-degree folding capability, allowing the display to be folded, unfolded, or flipped.

Uperfect says each portable monitor with 23.8-inch panels has a 1920 x 1080 resolution, and a refresh rate of 100Hz.

The Uperfect Delta Mega saves desk space with its built-in stand, which allows for height and angle adjustments while also supporting VESA mounting for flexible setups.

Design, connectivity and ease of use

The Uperfect 23.8-inch dual foldable display supports vertical stacking of two screens, providing an ergonomic advantage and reducing the need for excessive head movements, making it one of the best monitors for trading, or for running video editing software.

The monitors don't include touch functionality, but can be adjusted. When fully extended, they function as a traditional dual-monitor setup, while folding creates a compact, book-like view suitable for presentations, or an immersive reading experience.

One of the standout features is the single-cable connection via USB-C, there's also HDMI, built-in speakers, and a 3.5mm headphone port.

The Uperfect 23.8-inch dual foldable display is currently listed at $649.99, reflecting a significant $550 discount from its original $1,199.99 price.

You may also like

Efosa Udinmwen
Efosa Udinmwen
Freelance Journalist

Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Thanko monitor
At 11lbs, this double 24-inch 'portable' monitor is a bit too much for me but I love the audacity
UPerfect Delta Pro touch Portable Monitor
UPERFECT Delta Pro Touch 16-Inch 2.5K Dual Monitor review
Lenovo ThinkBook Flip AI PC
Lenovo is going all out with yet another funky laptop design: this time, it's a business notebook with a foldable OLED screen
BenQ PD2725U
Best monitors for a dual screen setup in 2025
Lenovo ThinkVision P32UD-40
I can't believe this Lenovo monitor has more ports than an Apple MacBook Pro laptop
Philips 49B2U6903CH during our review
Philips 49B2U6903CH ultrawide monitor review
Latest in Pro
cybersecurity
What's the right type of web hosting for me?
Security padlock and circuit board to protect data
Trust in digital services around the world sees a massive drop as security worries continue
Hacker silhouette working on a laptop with North Korean flag on the background
North Korea unveils new military unit targeting AI attacks
An image of network security icons for a network encircling a digital blue earth.
US government warns agencies to make sure their backups are safe from NAKIVO security issue
Laptop computer displaying logo of WordPress, a free and open-source content management system (CMS)
This top WordPress plugin could be hiding a worrying security flaw, so be on your guard
construction
Building in the digital age: why construction’s future depends on scaling jobsite intelligence
Latest in News
L-mount alliance
Sirui joins L-Mount Alliance to deliver its superb budget lenses for Leica, DJI, Sigma and Panasonic cameras
Security padlock and circuit board to protect data
Trust in digital services around the world sees a massive drop as security worries continue
Samuel and Romy standing very close together in A24&#039;s Babygirl movie
Everything new on Max in April 2025, including A24's Babygirl and The Last of Us season 2
An AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT made by Sapphire on a table with its retail packaging
AMD’s secret weapon against Nvidia seems to be stock – way more RX 9070 GPUs are rumored to be hitting shelves than RTX 5000 models
Hacker silhouette working on a laptop with North Korean flag on the background
North Korea unveils new military unit targeting AI attacks
Seth Milchick and Kier Eagan&#039;s animatronic speaking in Severance season 2 episode 10
Apple TV+ announces Severance has been renewed for season 3 after that devastating finale
More about pro
Apple Mac Studio

Apple Mac Studio M3 Ultra workstation can run Deepseek R1 671B AI model entirely in memory using less than 200W, reviewer finds
Autonomous SmartDesk 5

I built the Autonomous ErgoChair Ultra 2 in minutes - here's why this exoskeleton-like chair is so good
Apple Mac Studio

Apple Mac Studio M3 Ultra workstation can run Deepseek R1 671B AI model entirely in memory using less than 200W, reviewer finds
See more latest
Most Popular
Apple Mac Studio
Apple Mac Studio M3 Ultra workstation can run Deepseek R1 671B AI model entirely in memory using less than 200W, reviewer finds
The cover art for popular Max TV shows shown in a collage
Max has been adding some of Prime Video's most annoying features but also a load of better upgrades
AMD Instinct MI355X Accelerator
AMD signs huge multi-billion dollar deal with Oracle to build a cluster of 30,000 MI355X AI accelerators
Hacker silhouette working on a laptop with North Korean flag on the background
North Korea unveils new military unit targeting AI attacks
Gemma staring at something off-camera in Severance season 2 episode 10
'Everyone is going to be so torn': Severance star Dichen Lachman reacts to the popular Apple TV+ show's most 'intense' season 2 finale event
L-mount alliance
Sirui joins L-Mount Alliance to deliver its superb budget lenses for Leica, DJI, Sigma and Panasonic cameras
Laptop computer displaying logo of WordPress, a free and open-source content management system (CMS)
This top WordPress plugin could be hiding a worrying security flaw, so be on your guard
Security padlock and circuit board to protect data
Trust in digital services around the world sees a massive drop as security worries continue
Samuel and Romy standing very close together in A24&#039;s Babygirl movie
Everything new on Max in April 2025, including A24's Babygirl and The Last of Us season 2
An AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT made by Sapphire on a table with its retail packaging
AMD’s secret weapon against Nvidia seems to be stock – way more RX 9070 GPUs are rumored to be hitting shelves than RTX 5000 models