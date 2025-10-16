PlayStation: The Concert faces canceled venues across Europe in 2026

Events in Germany, Belgium, and Switzerland have backed out

The show is supposed to feature music from PlayStation titles like God of War, Horizon, Ghost of Tsushima, and more

PlayStation: The Concert, an official music event celebrating the brand's 30th anniversary, has faced a wave of cancellations across its European leg in 2026.

As reported by VGC, several European venues have either cancelled the show or removed it from their websites. This follows a round of US-based events being taken off the concert's tour for the remainder of 2025, including venues in Chicago, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, and more.

These 2026 European tour dates seem to have originally been pushed back from this year. However, March showings in Germany, Belgium, and Switzerland have either been cancelled outright or no longer appear at all.

One European venue that appears to be still going ahead with the concert is the Laszlo Papp Arena in Budapest. Though it looks like most of the seats here are still on sale, potentially indicating low interest in PlayStation: The Concert as a whole.

In a statement to VGC, Munich's Olympiapark venue said: “Due to unexpected reasons beyond our control, we regret to inform you that PlayStation: The Concert, scheduled for 9 March 2026 at the Olympic Hall in Munich, will not take place. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding. Refunds are available at the original point of purchase.”

An outright reason for this wave of cancellations hasn't been provided by Sony, but there's potential that low ticket sales could have led these European venues to get cold feet. That said, the show still seems to be a go in early 2026 at locations in Los Angeles and Toronto, among others.

We have approached Sony for an official comment on the cancellations, but have not heard a reply back at the time of publishing this article

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.