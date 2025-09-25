The Last of Us actor Troy Baker will be at MCM London Comic Con from October 24 to October 26

On October 26, Baker will perform "Songs: for Joel" live on the Capital Stage

The tracks were inspired by The Last of Us and Baker's character, Joel Miller

Actor Troy Baker is set to perform live at MCM London Comic Con next month with songs inspired by The Last of Us.

Today, ReedPop announced that Baker will be at the next MCM London Comic across all three days, from October 24 to October 26, and will take to the Capital Stage on October 26 for a live, paid performance of "Songs: for Joel".

These tracks were written by Baker and were influenced by his best-known role as Joel Miller in Naughty Dog's The Last of Us games.

Baker will also be available for photo ops and autographs across all three days of the show.

Though Baker is more known for his performance as Joel, he is also recognised for his performance as Samuel Drake in Uncharted 4, Higgs Monaghan in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, and more recently, Indiana Jones in MachineGames’ Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

He also lent his voice to multiple other video game franchises, including Fortnite, Final Fantasy, and Call of Duty, and even went on to make a cameo appearance in HBO’s television adaptation of The Last of Us as James.

Tickets for "Songs: for Joel" go on sale on the MCM website on September 29, where fans can secure their seat. There will also be ticket options for signed posters.

