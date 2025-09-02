Hideo Kojima is set to host a 'Beyond the Strand' event this month

Taking place in late September, it'll offer a glimpse at future projects

Special guests are also confirmed to be in attendance

Fans of Death Stranding and its Australia-bound sequel should keep their schedules free in late September, as developer Hideo Kojima has announced he'll be hosting a special event.

As reported by IGN, the event, known as 'Beyond the Strand', will be hosted by Kojima and aims to celebrate a decade of independence for his studio Kojima Productions. The in-person event is slated to take place on September 23 at TOHO Cinemas Roppongi Hills in Tokyo, Japan. Rather close to Tokyo Game Show, then, and fans at home will be able to tune in live from the comfort of their homes.

You might just want to catch the event live, too. There'll be a few guest appearances, but more importantly, it'll "offer a glimpse into future projects." Rather vague information, I know, but Kojima Productions does have at least two notable upcoming projects on the docket. Namely Physint and horror game OD, with which Kojima Productions is working on with film director Jordan Peele.

We know next to nothing about either title, outside of a brief teaser for OD at The Game Awards 2023. Plus, there's always the possibility of new content or an expansion for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, so I think it'll be well worth catching live if you're able.

Lastly, if you did want to attend the event in-person, an official lottery is being held giving away one ticket to the in-person show. Typically a ticket will cost around 7,700 yen (around $50). Of course, you should only enter if you're able to get to Tokyo or live in the area.

