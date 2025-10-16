Unlocking real-time insights from the IIoT with storage at the edge

The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is changing how industries collect, understand and use data. Machines and sensors are becoming smarter and more connected.

This ongoing change creates huge amounts of real-time data, including elements like performance stats, operating temperatures, environmental factors, vibration levels, and even alerts for upcoming repairs.

Access to this data significantly helps organizations, but making good use of it depends entirely on being able to collect and store the insight. To do this, the right storage system is essential.

Christophe Vaissade Social Links Navigation OEM Sales Director EMEA, Embedded and Cloud Market at Sandisk.



Flash-based storage, embedded into the device, has become the optimal choice here. This is because it offers numerous benefits that are important in the intensive environments in which IIoT devices function.

It’s fast, durable, and performs well in challenging conditions. It design helps to manage heat and provides extra durability, which is important for busy factory environments.

And it can quickly process large amounts of data, while its capacity can be increased on demand.

Understanding Edge Storage

Unlike consumer IoT, which often relies on cloud connectivity for data processing, IIoT frequently operates in challenging conditions where internet access is limited, intermittent, or, in some cases, non-existent. This makes storage at the edge, where data is stored and processed locally on the device itself, crucial.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Whether it's a sensor embedded in a piece of factory equipment or a weather monitoring device in a remote location, storage at the edge allows data to be captured and analyzed on-site, in real-time.

Doing this analysis is especially critical in environments where every millisecond counts. For example, on a production line, even a small change in temperature or vibration could lead to a major problem.

With storage at the edge in place, data is available right away, so any issues can be spotted, reviewed, and dealt with instantly. The result of this is that organizations can respond quickly and prevent costly failures that could lead to unexpected downtime.

Without the delays of having to transmit data across networks, operators are also able to make informed decisions on-site that enhance efficiency, lowering maintenance costs, and boosting overall equipment value.

Why Flash is the Smart Choice for IIoT

Flash storage at the edge is particularly well-suited to IIoT applications because, by design, it offers high-speed data access with low latency, making it ideal for time-sensitive tasks.

It can also performs well in complex and intensive industrial environments. This is due to its lack of moving parts, which can make it more resilient to vibration, heat, dust, and other common elements found in such facilities.

Another advantage of Flash is its ability to scale. As IIoT systems expand with more sensors, more data points, and more sophisticated analytics, the level of storage also increases.

Flash storage can be ramped up gradually by increasing more capacity, meeting these needs without completely overhauling the current infrastructure. Making it a flexible yet scalable solution.

Moreover, the layered design of Flash enhances its capability to manage heat and wear over time, important in busy environments where devices are always writing and collecting data.

This durability means Flash can keep working reliably for longer, with less damage or slowdown. The result equates to a storage solution that not only handles current data needs but is both reliable and capable as demands grow in future.

From Reactive to Proactive

Having a storage solution at the edge is about more than just where the data is stored, but rather what can be done with that data. Real-time analytics is central to this as it offers immediate operational benefits.

For example, when an anomaly occurs, such as a sudden temperature spike or unexpected equipment behavior, data stored at the edge can be rapidly analyzed to diagnose the issue. This enables faster response times and helps organizations to address problems before they escalate into larger failures.

Storage at the edge also supports predictive maintenance. Through continuously monitoring data over a period of time, subtle patterns can be reviewed and analyzed. With this knowledge, maintenance teams can plan repairs or replace parts ahead of time, reducing disruption and keeping operations running smoothly.

And the advantages of edge storage extend far beyond the factory floor. Take the healthcare industry, for example, where it can support faster access to test results like MRI scans, helping doctors make quicker diagnoses.

Or the public sector, where storage in remote devices, such as those on highways or in sewer systems, can give maintenance teams regular updates on vital infrastructure and help keep essential services running smoothly.

Smarter Storage, Smarter Choices

Ultimately, the value of the IIoT only comes when organizations can turn the raw data these devices produce into useful information.

To do this, the right storage setup is key and Flash is now the optimal choice to unlock these resources and provide organizations real-time capabilities that help them make better decisions both now and in the future.

As operations continue to digitally evolve and IIoT devices continue to grow and generate more data, Flash storage will become a crucial part of any effective device strategy at the edge.

To stay ahead, businesses must ensure they have the right storage capabilities in place to capitalize on this evolving environment.

We list the largest SSD and hard drives.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro