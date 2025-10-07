The NucBox mini PC is under $100 for Amazon October Amazon Prime Day, and I think it’s time I finally replaced my bulky desktop

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sales are live now, and I'm seeing some hot discounts on compact mini PCs like the NucBox G5 which offers great value at under $100 with an Intel J4125, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD.

The best mini PCs are perfect for small offices, home workstations, or anyone needing reliable computing power in a tiny footprint.

All of the pocket-sized PCs I've chosen here deliver impressive performance for office tasks, streaming, and multitasking, with the added benefit of saving valuable desk space and energy. You really can't go wrong with whichever one you opt for.

Today's top mini PC October Prime Day deals

GMKtec NucBox G5 mini PC: was $109 now $94 at Amazon The NucBox G5 Mini PC is a compact powerhouse and a bargain buy in Amazon’s October Prime Big Deal sale. Priced under $100, it offers excellent value with an Intel J4125 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Perfect for web browsing, streaming, and everyday office work, this tiny desktop delivers smooth performance in a small package - proof that budget-friendly mini PCs can still pack a punch.

YCTipc KN95 Mini PC: $108.99 at Amazon The KN95 Mini PC is another standout deal in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale, offering strong performance and versatility. Powered by Intel’s N95 processor with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, it supports triple 4K displays and dual Gigabit Ethernet, making it ideal for multitasking, home offices, and streaming.

Getorli Mini PC: $149.98 at Amazon The Getorli Mini PC is another great choice in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale, and built for users who need extra speed and storage. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 3550H processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, delivering smooth performance for work, design, and 4K streaming. With dual HDMI, Type-C, and Wi-Fi 5 connectivity, it’s a compact yet capable desktop.

I'm a big fan of mini PCs, and they’ve come a long way in recent years, offering serious bang for your buck and none of the underpowered performance they used to have.

The NucBox G5 mini PC offers the best value under $100, featuring an Intel J4125 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It handles web browsing, streaming, and everyday business work smoothly. It’s currently priced at $94 (down from $109), making a solid choice for its performance and features.

When we reviewed it in 2024, we said "unlike many micro PCs, this small machine is powerful enough to run a full copy of Windows 11 Pro, with more than enough clout for office, admin, and some multimedia processing."

For users who need extra speed, the YCTipc KN95 Mini PC includes Intel’s N95 processor, offering about 20% faster performance than the NucBox. With the same 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD, it supports triple 4K displays and dual Gigabit Ethernet for demanding multitasking. It’s available for $108.99, which isn't that much more.

If you want extra power, the Getorli Mini PC delivers serious performance. With an AMD Ryzen 5 3550H, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD it's ideal for content creation or multitasking.

Yes, it’s priced at $149.98 - about 50% more than the NucBox G5 - but with double the memory and storage for heavy-duty work, you're still getting an absolute bargain.

