Beelink GTR7 7840HS review

The Beelink GTR7 7840HS impresses with its sleek design, strong build quality, and powerful performance. Combining efficient cooling, fast storage, and versatile connectivity, this compact mini PC bridges the gap between convenience and capability, making it an enticing choice for various tasks and gaming.

Beelink GTR7 7840HS: 30 second review

Beelink GTR7 7840HS Specs CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS (Base: 3.80 GHz, Boost: 5.10 GHz)

Graphics: AMD Radeon™ (12 Cores, 2700 MHz Frequency)

RAM: Dual SO-DIMM 32GB DDR5 (Upgradeable)

Storage: PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe 2280 1TB SSD (Expandable with additional M.2 slots)

Rear Ports: USB 2.0x2, USB 3.2x2, USB4x2, DPx1, HDMx1, LAN 2.5Gx2, 3.5mm Audio Jackx2

Front Ports: Not specified

Connectivity: WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2

Audio: Realtek ALC897

Camera: Not specified

Size: Not specified

OS installed: Windows11

Accessories: Power Adapter, User Manual

The Beelink GTR7 7840HS stands out against other mini PC with its high-quality build, quick, hassle-free setup, and superb gaming performance. Inside, the M.2 storage steals the show with transfer speeds that are rare to find on machines at this price point and helps ensure that this machine can hit well above its weight regarding video and gaming performance.

Most notably, that speed comes into play when used as a 4K video editing solution; despite its size, it provides substantial power to edit 4K Log3 footage with relative ease, effects and all.

Essentially this is an incredibly well-rounded machine that will appeal as one of the best mini PCs for gaming enthusiasts and creative professionals.

Price and Availablity

The Beelink GTR7 7840HS is available for purchase at the top end of the price scale from this style of Mini PC, but the specifications and performance justify the price. Considering its features and performance, this pricing is relatively budget-friendly, especially as a longer-term investment.

However, it's important to note that the package includes the PC itself; essential peripherals like a monitor, keyboard, and mouse must be purchased separately.

Additionally, while the system comes with 32GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD, users looking for more memory and storage can opt for additional upgrades. Despite these considerations, the GTR7 7840HS provides a comprehensive and appealing option for many users.

Score: 4/5

Design

The Beelink GTR7 7840HS boasts a compact form that hides its powerful internals. The casing, composed of high-quality metal, feels durable and of a premium build, perfect for carting around if you need it, although it does come with a monitor mount in the box.

Alongside the standard 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe, there's a space slot for you to expand the onboard storage. The RAM is also expandable from the standard 32GB to 64GB of DDR5 memory for more intensive tasks, and upgrading is a great idea if you're considering using this for video editing.

On the front is a straight set of standard USB connections with a Type-A and C alongside a 3.5mm headphone jack and power button. The main ports with USB, HDMI and Network options are on the back.

The box is small and well-designed, if slightly unambitious, with easy but secure access to the internals using a screwdriver. In use, the commonly used ports are accessible on the front of the machine, with further ports neatly at the back. The style is tried and tested when it comes to design, and there's no doubt that it all works.

Design: 4/5

Features

The GTR7 is powered by the AMD Ryzen™ 7 7840HS processor at its heart. With a base frequency of 3.80 GHz and a turbo boost reaching an impressive 5.10 GHz, this CPU delivers swift performance across various tasks, from browsing to video editing. Complementing this is the integrated AMD Radeon™ GPU with 12 cores, clocked at 2700 MHz. This GPU handles graphics-intensive tasks and, through the test, renders high-quality visuals in gaming and creative applications.

As standard, the GTR7 has 32GB DDR5 memory installed across dual SO-DIMM slots. The machine's potential is further enhanced by the possibility of upgrading to a maximum of 64GB.

The mini PC features dual M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe slots. The pre-installed 1TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD boasts transfer speeds of up to 7000MB/s. The storage is expandable up to 4TB in each slot, which is impressive for such small machines.

Regarding connection ports on the rear, there are USB 2.0 and 3.2 ports, USB4 ports, DisplayPort, HDMI, and dual 2.5G LAN ports. The front features a 3.5mm audio jack, USB 3.2, Type-C and CLR CMOS.

Features: 4/5

Performance

Benchmarks 3DMark Wild Life: 16937, Fire Strike: 7934, Time Spy: 2857

Cinebench R23: Multi-Core Score: 15784, Single-Core Score: 1755

GeekBench 5: Multi-Core Score: 12189, Single-Core Score: 2514

CrystalDiskMark: Read Speed: 5165.11 MB/s, Write Speed: 3131.03 MB/s

PCMark 10: 7268

Windows Experience Index: 8.2

In real-world scenarios, the GTR7 impressed. Its powerful AMD Ryzen™ 7 7840HS processor, combined with the capable GPU, enabled multiple applications to run smoothly without issue, video editing was possible, and gaming was smooth. The machine excelled in handling 4K video editing software, swiftly rendering edits and minimising wait times when rendering.

Gaming performance is the focus of this machine, and it performed superbly. I tested Titles, such as Assasins Creed Valhalla and Red Dead Redemption, and all worked fine with a slight tweak of some of the Graphic settings to enable smooth gameplay. Games like Assassin's Creed Remastered played at 4K, and Red Dead Redemption II, while slightly adjusted in resolution and effects, proved very playable.

Despite the demands of multitasking and gaming, the GTR7 maintained a commendably cool temperature, no doubt helped by the combination of the MSC Technology-Vapor Chamber and System Fan. While you can hear the fans, they're not overly loud.

The CrystalDiskMark results translated to impressive real-world speeds. Application launches were swift, and data transfers were nearly instantaneous, thanks to the PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD. Large files, including 4K videos, were transferred with lightning speed, meaning I had to double-check that the files had transferred.

Performance: 5/5

Should you buy a Beelink GTR7 7840HS

The Beelink GTR7 7840HS design embraces sleek aesthetics and practicality, housing impressive internal technology like dual M.2 NVMe slots boasting speeds of up to 7000MB/s on paper and 5000MB/s in the real world.

The AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor and 12-core GPU ensure exceptional gaming and multitasking. With expandable RAM, storage, quad-display support, and efficient cooling, this mini PC caters to creative professionals and gamers. While the price is competitive, it may not fit every budget, and its robust capabilities could be more than some require. A versatile powerhouse for those demanding more from their compact setup.

Report Card

Value: Priced competitively for its features and performance. (4/5)

Design: Stylish yet functional, with excellent build quality and compact size. (4/5)

Features: Impressive technologies, expandability, and connectivity options. (4.5/5)

Performance: Outstanding benchmark results translate to real-world power. (4.5/5) Total: A high-performing, feature-rich mini PC with good value. (4.5/5)

Why you should buy

Ultra-Fast Transfers: The Beelink GTR7 7840HS's exceptional transfer speeds, powered by the PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD, boost performance for both gaming and other tasks. File transfers become lightning-quick with read speeds over 5000MB/s and write speeds exceeding 3000MB/s. Limitless Storage Expansion: Equipped with dual M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe slots, the GTR7 enables storage expansion up to a staggering 8TB. This makes it an ideal portable editing solution for creators who demand ample space for large video projects, high-res images, and resource-intensive applications, all without compromising performance.

Don't buy it if