Beelink's upgraded EQi13 Pro mini PC comes with a choice of Intel H-series processors

Compact 126mm square metal chassis is designed for durability and small desk spaces

Quiet cooling system uses dual heat pipes, bottom intake fan, and SSD heatsink

Beelink is one of our favorite mini PC makers, and the Chinese company has revealed its new EQi13 Pro, a compact system aimed at office and productivity use.

The latest model upgrades the earlier EQi12 with newer Intel hardware and a sturdier case while keeping the same small and quiet profile.

Buyers can choose between two Intel 13th Gen H-series processors. The Core i5-13500H brings 12 cores with boost speeds up to 4.7GHz, while the Core i7-13620H offers 10 cores with a 4.9GHz boost. Both configurations score around 10,000 points in Cinebench R23, making them a decent option for multitasking and moderate creative workloads.

Full-metal shell

Graphics are handled by integrated GPUs. The i5 version features Intel Iris Xe, while the i7 model comes with Intel UHD graphics.

The EQi13 Pro supports up to 64GB DDR4 through two slots and includes two PCIe 4.0 M.2 bays for SSDs of up to 4TB each.

Cooling is handled by dual heat pipes, a bottom intake fan, and a heatsink for the SSD, keeping the machine at about 32dB during operation.

The mini PC is 126 x 126 x 44.2 mm in size and sports a full-metal shell. Unlike many small form factor PCs, it houses an internal 85W power supply, reducing cable clutter.

On the front are one USB3 10Gbps port, a USB-C 10Gbps port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and the power button. On the rear, there are two HDMI 2.0 outputs supporting 4K at 60Hz, two 10Gbps USB3 ports, a single USB2.0 port rated at 480Mbps, and dual Gigabit Ethernet. Wireless support comes from Intel’s AX200 card for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

One drawback is that the USB2.0 port on the rear looks the same as the faster USB3 ports and is not labeled as such, which may cause confusion.

Available to buy globally now, the Core i5-13500H version with 32GB of DDR4 3200Mhz RAM and a 500GB SSD costs $399 (down from the MSRP of $479).

Upgrading to a 1TB SSD ramps the price up to $429 (down from $509). The Core i7-13620H version with same RAM and 500GB SSD is $419 (down from $499). Opting for the 1TB SSD increases the price to $449 (down from $529).

It’s available with free shipping, 1 year warranty and on a 30-day risk free trial.

And if you’ve ever wondered how Beelink makes its mini PCs, you can find out here, and also watch the mesmerizing video below.

Inside China's Mini PC Production: How Tiny Computers Are Made - YouTube