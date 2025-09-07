Geekom QS1 Pro boasts a Snapdragon X1E-80-100 processor with 12 Oryon cores

Mini PC will have up to 64GB LPDDR5-5600 RAM and 4TB PCIe storage capacity

Connectivity will include USB4, HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, Ethernet, WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4

Geekom’s QS1 Pro has been teased for a while, but for one reason or another, it has yet to see the light of day. We wrote about the Chinese company’s first Qualcomm mini PC back in December.

The rumored specs said it would be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X1E-80-100 processor with 12 Oryon CPU cores clocked at 4.0 GHz, as well as a powerful 3.8 TFLOPS Adreno X1-85 GPU and a 45 TOPS Hexagon NPU.

In addition, there would be up to a total of 4TB of M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 storage and up to 64GB of LPDDR5-5600 memory.

Plenty of ports

Geekom mentioned the QS1 Pro again in January as one of the devices it would be showing off at CES 2025, saying, “This compact PC is clever and fast enough to speed through everyday household and office computing tasks. At the same time, it is so energy-efficient that it can well reduce electricity bills.” Big claims.

Now MiniMachines claims Geekom will be showing off the QS1 Pro mini PC at IFA 2025.

The specs it quotes remain the same as the ones we’ve seen previously, all packed into a 13.5 cm wide, 11.55 cm deep, and 3.45 cm thick aluminum chassis.

The French tech news site says it will come with Windows 11 Pro preinstalled, and the usual array of ports, alingside Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

On the front, the system includes four (yes, four!) small microphone openings, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, and a power button with an integrated fingerprint reader for Windows Hello.

The rear panel adds another USB 3.2 Type-A port, one USB4, HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 outputs, and a 2.5Gb Ethernet port. The sides feature a MicroSDXC card reader and a Kensington lock slot.

We still don’t know anything regarding price or availability, but if it does make an appearance at the show, hopefully we’ll find out those missing details soon.