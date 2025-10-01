Qualcomm shows off a saucer-shaped Snapdragon mini PC at its 2025 Summit

Ultra thin Snapdragon X2 Elite reference desktop concept cooled with AirJet modules

Whether it will see the light of day is uncertain, but concept shows potential

At its recent Snapdragon Summit 2025, Qualcomm surprised attendees with two new reference desktops powered by its forthcoming Snapdragon X2 Elite chips.

Among them, the most unusual design was a flat, circular computer that could easily be mistaken for a mug warmer or wireless charger, according to PCMag’s John Burek, who photographed the device.

The ultra-thin mini PC is less than half an inch thick and just slightly larger than a teacup saucer.

AirJet cooling

On its sides sit a handful of USB-C ports and a headphone jack, with a ring of vents underneath which Burek points out are reminiscent of the Mac Mini.

The machine on display was connected to a full-size display over USB-C while running Snapdragon silicon in real time.

Cooling such a slim device is an obvious challenge, and Qualcomm turned to Frore Systems’ AirJet technology for this.

Instead of relying on fans, AirJet modules use thermoelectric materials that pulse air through the heat sink silently.

With no moving parts, the cooling avoids mechanical wear and noise, while allowing far thinner designs.

Qualcomm noted AirJet is one option currently being explored, with traditional fans or fully fanless approaches also possible depending on performance targets.

The saucer PC appeared alongside another modular all-in-one desktop, illustrating Qualcomm’s interest in exploring form factors beyond laptops and tablets.

Burek reported that Qualcomm is working with three Taiwan-based OEMs on the reference models, raising the chance that some of designs could reach the market.

Looking at the photos of the saucer-like computer brought to mind the Voyo V3 Mini PC which we reviewed back in 2016.

That device measured under 10mm thick and weighed less than 200g. It relied on a Cherry Trail Atom chip with low power draw, but thermal issues limited performance due to the lack of a fan or heat-dissipating chassis.

Compared with that machine, Qualcomm’s reference desktop is just as strikingly slim, but promises significantly higher performance thanks to its more powerful Arm-based chips and modern cooling.

The new concept shows how Snapdragon hardware could expand into new categories, and while this saucer design may never make it past the prototype stage, I’ll certainly be at the front of the queue if it ever does.