Hedgehog-like mini PC doesn't have a fan - silent Mele Cyber X1 is designed to run 24/7 and is cooled by hundreds of metal spikes
Passive cooling is achieved with a metal spike heatsink
- MeLe Cyber X1 UHD Graphics supports 4K playback and handles productivity tasks efficiently
- Hundreds of metal spikes replace fans to achieve completely silent operation
- Intel N150 processor delivers modest performance with four cores
The MeLe Cyber X1 is the latest addition to MeLe’s series of compact mini PCs, following the trend set by the previous Quieter series.
This mini PC relies on a dense metal fin heatsink made up of hundreds of tightly packed metal spikes covering its top panel.
This design disperses heat without the need for fans, allowing silent operation even during continuous 24/7 use.
Silent design but with entry-level Intel performance
The system is powered by the Intel N150, a 12th-gen Twin Lake-N processor with four cores, four threads, and speeds up to 3.6GHz.
The MeLe Cyber X1 integrates Intel UHD Graphics, which handles video playback, light gaming, and common productivity tasks, with codec support for AV1, VP9, and h.265 up to 4K at 60 frames per second.
While it is not intended to rival high-performance systems, the configuration is adequate for Windows 11 Pro, general browsing, office work, and low-demand design applications.
The unit comes with 16GB of LPDDR5 memory running at 4800MHz, permanently soldered onto the motherboard, making upgrades impossible.
Storage is provided through a 512GB SSD, complemented by a microSD slot supporting up to 2TB expansion.
For display and external device support, the MeLe Cyber X1 offers two HDMI 2.0a ports and a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen2 connection capable of video output via DisplayPort 1.4 as well as 10Gbps data transfer and PD 3.0 power delivery.
Additional connectivity comes from a mix of USB-A 3.2 Gen1, USB-A 3.2 Gen2, USB 2.0, and a 3.5mm audio jack.
Network options include Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.1, although these are not the most recent standards available.
The package includes a VESA mount and a Kensington lock slot for security, but the absence of newer wireless standards raises questions about long-term suitability for demanding business networks.
The Cyber X1 is available for €299.99, which is not unreasonable but puts it in competition with systems offering faster processors or more flexible upgrade paths.
It may not be the best workstation or business PC for power users, but it could find its place as a silent mini PC for offices, digital signage, or continuous low-power tasks.
Ultimately, it seems designed less for versatility and more for specialized use where silence and 24/7 reliability matter more than raw performance or expandability.
Via Android PC (originally in Spanish)
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com
