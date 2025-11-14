PNY suspends Black Friday promotions amid rising NAND and DRAM costs

NAND prices have doubled, tightening supply across SSD and flash storage

DRAM and NAND shortages are disrupting hardware sales ahead of 2026

PNY, one of the biggest names in PC hardware, has suspended its upcoming Black Friday promotions on USB flash storage, citing surging NAND costs.

The decision comes amid widespread reports of rising memory prices and growing concerns about the availability of storage components heading into 2026.

While early deals on peripherals, GPUs, and CPUs are still active, discounts on SSDs and memory products appear to be shrinking fast.

Shortages ripple across the storage market

Memory makers are reportedly capitalizing on increased demand for chips used in AI hardware, driving up prices for NAND and DRAM.

Phison’s CEO recently confirmed NAND prices have more than doubled, with all production for 2026 already sold out.

Similarly, NAND and DRAM prices have risen by as much as 20%, signaling a tightening supply chain that’s affecting everything from high-end SSDs to USB flash drives.

PNY’s suspension of storage promotions might appear minor, but it hints at a deeper strain within the industry.

The company’s Elite Turbo Attache 4 flash drive, once discounted to $7.99 at Best Buy, was expected to drop further during Black Friday, but those plans are now uncertain.

Some listings remain discounted, while others have quietly returned to full price.

PNY representatives later clarified that not all deals are canceled, yet the decision reflects a cautious stance as supply grows unstable.

If NAND shortages are already trickling down to flash drives, the impact on SSD production could be worse than anticipated.

This mirrors similar slowdowns across the market. Enthusiasts tracking parts for custom PC builds have documented steep price hikes, particularly in DDR5 RAM kits.

In one case, a 64GB Kingston FURY Beast kit became more expensive than the Ryzen 7 9700X processor it was meant to accompany, an unusual inversion.

The current situation echoes past supply crunches but with sharper implications.

Unlike HDDs, which rely on mechanical parts, SSDs and USB flash drives are fully dependent on NAND chips, making them more vulnerable to these market swings.

As NAND and DRAM prices continue to climb, it’s unclear whether manufacturers like PNY can sustain consumer-friendly pricing or consistent promotions.

