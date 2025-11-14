Guess who’s back? Kaspersky launches new Linux antivirus for $59.99

Kaspersky has launched a new line of Linux-based antivirus

A US sales ban hasn't stopped the company from operating

Kaspersky continues to expand and operate in other markets

Despite an ongoing ban from selling products in the US, antivirus software manufacturer Kaspersky Lab has launched a new line of Linux antivirus packages.

The Moscow-headquartered security company faced increasing scrutiny from the US government before its eventual ban in June 2024, but the company continues to serve antivirus software in other markets.

According to StatCounter, Linux captured 1.38% of the worldwide operating system market share in October 2025, making it slim pickings in comparison to the loss Kaspersky experienced in its exit from the US market as a whole.

New Kaspersky antivirus for Linux

The latest plan comes in three flavors. The Standard plan includes Kaspersky’s flagship antivirus, alongside a firewall, performance optimizer & disk cleaner, and online payment protection.

The Plus plan throws in some added functionality over the Standard plan with a password manager, data leak checker, crypto threat protection, and a hard drive health monitor.

The Premium package covers all the bases, with 24/7 remote IT support, identity protection in the form of an encrypted vault for digital documents, Wi-Fi monitoring, and Kaspersky Safe Kids parental controls.

All plans include a 30-day money back guarantee, with the only caveat being that the Linux versions of Kaspersky antivirus are not GDPR compliant.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Standard plan has an introductory price of $38.99, with a renewal of $59.99. For the Plus plan, it's $51.99 and then a $79.99 renewal, with Premium starting at $53.99 and then rising to $89.99 after the first year.

Kaspersky’s Linux antivirus supports 64-bit Linux distros including Ubuntu 24.04, ALT Linux 10, Uncom 2.3.5, and RED OS 7. The recommended system specifications make it perfect for old and new systems alike, with the software requiring Core 2 Duo 1.86 GHz processor, 2GB of memory, 1GB of swap space, and 4GB of available disk space.

As a reminder, Kaspersky software is banned from sale in the US, and is also banned from use on government devices in Canada, the EU, Australia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Romania, and the UK.

The German and Italian governments have also issued warning against the use of Kaspersky software in critical infrastructure and public bodies.

Via Tom'sHardware