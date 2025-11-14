Guess who’s back? Kaspersky launches new Linux antivirus for $59.99
Kaspersky launches Linux antivirus software
- Kaspersky has launched a new line of Linux-based antivirus
- A US sales ban hasn't stopped the company from operating
- Kaspersky continues to expand and operate in other markets
Despite an ongoing ban from selling products in the US, antivirus software manufacturer Kaspersky Lab has launched a new line of Linux antivirus packages.
The Moscow-headquartered security company faced increasing scrutiny from the US government before its eventual ban in June 2024, but the company continues to serve antivirus software in other markets.
According to StatCounter, Linux captured 1.38% of the worldwide operating system market share in October 2025, making it slim pickings in comparison to the loss Kaspersky experienced in its exit from the US market as a whole.
New Kaspersky antivirus for Linux
The latest plan comes in three flavors. The Standard plan includes Kaspersky’s flagship antivirus, alongside a firewall, performance optimizer & disk cleaner, and online payment protection.
The Plus plan throws in some added functionality over the Standard plan with a password manager, data leak checker, crypto threat protection, and a hard drive health monitor.
The Premium package covers all the bases, with 24/7 remote IT support, identity protection in the form of an encrypted vault for digital documents, Wi-Fi monitoring, and Kaspersky Safe Kids parental controls.
All plans include a 30-day money back guarantee, with the only caveat being that the Linux versions of Kaspersky antivirus are not GDPR compliant.
The Standard plan has an introductory price of $38.99, with a renewal of $59.99. For the Plus plan, it's $51.99 and then a $79.99 renewal, with Premium starting at $53.99 and then rising to $89.99 after the first year.
Kaspersky’s Linux antivirus supports 64-bit Linux distros including Ubuntu 24.04, ALT Linux 10, Uncom 2.3.5, and RED OS 7. The recommended system specifications make it perfect for old and new systems alike, with the software requiring Core 2 Duo 1.86 GHz processor, 2GB of memory, 1GB of swap space, and 4GB of available disk space.
As a reminder, Kaspersky software is banned from sale in the US, and is also banned from use on government devices in Canada, the EU, Australia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Romania, and the UK.
The German and Italian governments have also issued warning against the use of Kaspersky software in critical infrastructure and public bodies.
Via Tom'sHardware
Benedict has been with TechRadar Pro for over two years, and has specialized in writing about cybersecurity, threat intelligence, and B2B security solutions. His coverage explores the critical areas of national security, including state-sponsored threat actors, APT groups, critical infrastructure, and social engineering.
Benedict holds an MA (Distinction) in Security, Intelligence, and Diplomacy from the Centre for Security and Intelligence Studies at the University of Buckingham, providing him with a strong academic foundation for his reporting on geopolitics, threat intelligence, and cyber-warfare.
Prior to his postgraduate studies, Benedict earned a BA in Politics with Journalism, providing him with the skills to translate complex political and security issues into comprehensible copy.
