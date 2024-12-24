Obscure Chinese PC vendor has the world's first Qualcomm PC out of the gate: QS1 Pro runs Windows 11 Pro, has Wi-Fi 7 and up to 2TB SSD

News summary point 1

Leading mini PC manufacturer Geekom is developing a desktop PC powered with a Snapdragon X Elite chip, new reports have claimed.

Reports from El Chapuzas Informatico suggest the rumored QS1 Pro will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon X1E-80-100 SoC, as well as an Adreno GPU capable of up to 4.6 teraflops.

Similarly, the QS1 Pro will also boast up to 2TB of M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 storage and offer users up to 64GB of LPDRR5-5600 memory.

First Snapdragon X Elite mini PC?

If speculation over the launch of the QS1 Pro comes to fruition, it would mark the first Snapdragon X Elite mini-PC available on the market.

There are, however, some inconsistencies with the initial leaks, according to Toms Hardware, which noted details on the CPU, namely the Snapdragon X1E-80-100, don’t match the 4.6 teraflop output capabilities of the Adreno GPU.

Qualcomm specification materials show the GPU could only reach a maximum of 3.8 teraflops, for example. This may be a typo, El Chapuzas Informatico speculated.

Geekom QS1 Pro: Additional details and launch timeline

Aside from the rumored performance metrics, there are other details on the QS1 Pro available online, especially in terms of its design.

Leaked promotional images show the mini PC boasts a sleek case, which features a power button, 3.5mm combo jack, and two USB-A ports. Leaks also suggest the QS1 Pro will include top of the range wireless connectivity capabilities on account of it being Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4-capable.

As of yet, there are no concrete details on a potential launch timeline for the QS1 Pro and pricing is also yet to be determined.

Prior to this, the most affordable Snapdragon X PC was the Qualcomm dev kit. This was initially touted for a June 2024 launch but Qualcomm revealed in October 2024 it planned to scrap the highly-anticipated device.

In a statement at the time, the firm said the device had “not met our usual standards of excellence”.