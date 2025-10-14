HMD launches a $48 4G hotspot that doubles as a 'smartphone' with a 3.2-inch display and a pair of cameras - and you can even chat on it
HMD calls its Touch 4G device a “hybrid phone”
- HMD Touch 4G merges a hotspot and phone into one practical device
- Its 3.2-inch display revives compact designs long abandoned by smartphone makers
- Apart from the hotspot integration, other features seem to be from two decades ago
HMD Global has introduced the Touch 4G, a $48 device which functions as both a mobile hotspot and a basic smartphone.
This device was released for users in markets like India who want essential connectivity without the cost or complexity of a modern flagship.
While users in developed regions are turning to minimalist “dumbphones” for digital detox, the trend in India shows a growing demand for affordable and reliable 4G connectivity.
A compact hybrid that redefines utility
HMD calls the Touch 4G a “hybrid phone,” an apt term for what feels like a middle ground between a feature phone and a smartphone.
It has a 3.2-inch touchscreen, recalling the compact design of early smartphones.
Under the hood, it runs on a UNISOC T127 processor with 64MB of RAM and 128MB of internal storage, expandable up to 32GB.
While these numbers are small by today’s standards, they are sufficient for its operating system, RTOS Touch, which relies heavily on HMD’s Cloud Phone platform.
This means that much of the device’s “smart” functionality is handled remotely through browser-based apps rather than locally.
Perhaps the most appealing feature is its built-in 4G hotspot capability. For just under $50, users can access a portable Wi-Fi solution that also serves as a communication device.
In regions where people can’t afford high-end smartphones, the Touch 4G could provide an inexpensive entry point into the connected world.
It supports calls, video chats, and messaging through the Express Chat app, which allows interaction with Android and iOS users.
However, its reliance on cloud infrastructure raises long-term questions. If HMD discontinues its cloud services, the device’s core functionality could diminish over time.
The Touch 4G’s cameras are basic: a 0.3MP front sensor and a 2MP rear shooter. These are far from what most users will need in 2025.
A 1950mAh battery powers the device, but considering its low-power processor and small screen, this should not be an issue.
The device also supports Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with Beidou, and an IP52 rating for splash resistance, showing that cost-conscious design does not have to mean fragility.
