HMD Secure Ivalo XE is designed for mission-critical operations and extreme environments

European-built processor integrates AI intelligence and hardware RFID for secure communications

Modular design allows tactical radio and extended battery integration effortlessly

HMD Secure, a division of HMD Global, has unveiled the HMD Ivalo XE, one of the most secure smartphones in Europe, focusing on European sovereignty, trusted supply chains, and adherence to EU-regulated data handling.

As one of the few 5G devices designed, developed, and manufactured entirely in Europe, it targets mission-critical operations where security, durability, and reliability are paramount.

The Ivalo XE is part of a larger 360° ecosystem built with partners including Nokia, Bittium, Juggernaut, Tutus, and Qualcomm Technologies.

A processor designed for mission-critical performance

At the heart of the Ivalo XE is the Qualcomm Dragonwing Q-6690 processor, integrating advanced wireless capabilities and AI-driven intelligence in a single scalable solution.

This processor also includes hardware RFID support, an uncommon feature among modern business smartphones.

According to Qualcomm, the processor enables teams to operate with speed, precision, and enhanced reliability, addressing the needs of organizations working in high-stakes environments.

Beyond processing power, the Ivalo XE is engineered for rugged environments.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The device meets IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H standards, paired with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for display protection.

Its modular design, incorporating the Fusion 3.1 connector, allows integration with tactical radios, extended batteries, and specialized accessories.

HMD Secure promotes this adaptability as a critical feature for defense, law enforcement, and first responders, offering reliable integration with existing operational tools.

This combination of toughness, modularity, and connectivity contributes to the Ivalo XE’s positioning among the best smartphones for professionals requiring both power and security.

For tighter security, this device features dual-layer encryption, a secure element, a hardware kill switch, and anti-tampering protections.

“HMD Secure combines European innovation, sovereignty, and trusted partnerships to deliver solutions for the most critical missions,” says Jean-Francois Baril, CEO of HMD.

“Security has always been part of HMD’s DNA... The launch of the HMD Ivalo XE proves what is possible when innovation, sovereignty, and partnership come together...”

HMD Ivalo XE also offers three operating system variants - Industrial, Tactical, and Secure Partner Platform - allowing tailored configurations, full auditability, and remote secure management.

By controlling the supply chain entirely within Europe and partnering with vetted technology providers, HMD Secure is balancing trustworthiness and resilience against external risks.

The company promises extended lifecycle support with three years of product availability and up to seven years of security updates.

The collaborators on the HMD Ivalo XE also stressed the device’s strengths and potential impact.

“For Bittium and our customers, it is of utmost importance that the device design, manufacturing, and supply chain can be trusted. We have established a strategic partnership with HMD Secure... 3rd parties cannot compromise the security of the device," Tommi Kangas, Senior VP, Defence & Security business segment at Bittium said.

“The Qualcomm Dragonwing Q-6690 processor integrates advanced wireless capabilities and AI-driven intelligence into a single, scalable solution...” said Art Miller, VP, business development, and head of retail, Qualcomm Technologies.