Murena Hiroh smartphone revives an iPhone-era design with modern internals

Hardware kill switch disconnects mic and cameras, while software kill switch disables connectivity

Features /e/OS, an operating system stripped of Google apps and services

Murena has introduced the Hiroh smartphone, positioning the launch as a new high-end device designed with privacy as its central focus.

The company says its device introduces two dedicated privacy controls aimed at limiting potential surveillance and making it a secure smartphone.

It has a hardware “kill switch” that disconnects the microphone and cameras physically, preventing their use, alongside a software “kill switch” that disables Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and cellular radios - measures which position the phone for users who value direct control over its hardware.

Privacy features and expandable storage options

The smartphone uses a squared metal frame and flat edges that closely resemble a 12-year-old iPhone 5S, while packing updated hardware, featuring a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2712 x 1220 resolution.

Powering the device is a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 CPU with four ARM Cortex-A715 cores, four Cortex-A510 cores, and Mali-G615 MC6 graphics.

This device also comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card slot.

This smartphone ships with /e/OS based on Android 16, an operating system stripped of Google apps and services.

Murena has promised at least five years of software and security updates, aligning with update commitments from several major manufacturers.

The camera setup consists of a 108 MP main sensor, a 13 MP ultrawide lens, a macro camera, and a 32 MP front-facing sensor.

Other specifications include a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging, IP54 dust and water resistance, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and Bluetooth 5.2.

Its metal build and modern display specifications contribute to a premium feel, although IP54 offers only moderate protection against environmental exposure.

Historically, Murena has sold modified Fairphone and Google Pixel devices running /e/OS, making the Hiroh one of its few fully branded efforts.

Priced at €1,199 (around $1,400), the Hiroh sits firmly in flagship territory, as there is also a €99 upfront pre-order campaign that offers a discount, which reduces the cost to €999 for early adopters.

Even with the lower price, this device feels expensive compared to other premium smartphones offering comparable hardware and more polished designs.

Hiroh’s emphasis on privacy is clear, but its appeal beyond a niche audience remains uncertain at such a high price point.