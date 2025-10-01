The Peppy Pulse Aura 5G router weighs 300g with a 6000mAh battery inside

Dual SIM smart switching automatically connects to the strongest available network

Aura Pro gets 4GB RAM / 64GB storage, but the Ultra model adds 8GB RAM / 256GB storage

Portable routers are often marketed as solutions for travelers and remote workers, and the Peppy Pulse Aura 5G is the latest lineup to make such a claim.

Built around 5G connectivity and support for both eSIM and physical SIMs, it is designed for users who want to avoid reliance on patchy hotel Wi-Fi or unpredictable public hotspots.

With dimensions of 140mm x 70mm x 14mm and a weight of 300 grams, the device is compact but not particularly lightweight for a pocket gadget.

Aura Pro and Aura Ultra

The Peppy Pulse Aura routers promise “dual SIM smart switching,” automatically selecting the strongest available network without user action.

This would clearly benefit frequent travelers crossing coverage zones, but it also raises questions about efficiency and reliability in areas where 5G access is inconsistent.

The device features a built-in touchscreen for status checks and settings, avoiding the need for a companion app.

Under the hood, it comes with a 6000mAh removable battery that supports 45W fast charging, which is practical, but its durability remains to be seen.

The design avoids the use of external antennas, relying instead on internal high-gain components, which keeps the profile sleek, but may limit flexibility for those who depend on stronger directional signals in rural or remote areas.

To address the different needs of users, the Peppy Pulse Aura 5G router lineup includes two models, Aura Ultra and Aura Pro.

The Aura Ultra comes with Wi-Fi 7, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and adds fingerprint authentication for security.

This model is aimed at users who might consider it the best router in terms of raw specifications, although its real value depends on consistent performance and security over time.

For some, this could serve as a gaming router, but whether latency and throughput match dedicated home hardware remains uncertain.

The Aura Pro is a scaled-down version that supports Wi-Fi 6, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, offering just enough for a small business router.

Both versions are powered by Snapdragon modems, with the Pro using the X62 and the Ultra using the newer X75.

Their packaging includes essentials such as a Type-C cable, power adapter, SIM ejector, and user guide.

The prices of these devices range from $399 for early backers to as high as $699, depending on model and bundle.

At the time of writing, the project has raised over $81,000 from 152 backers on Kickstarter, far surpassing its $8,000 target, with ten days still left in its campaign.

Disclaimer: We do not recommend or endorse any crowdfunding project. All crowdfunding campaigns carry inherent risks, including the possibility of delays, changes, or non-delivery of products. Potential backers should carefully evaluate the details and proceed at their own discretion.