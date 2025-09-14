Another BlackBerry-inspired keyboard-equipped smartphone set to launch in 2026 - Zinwa Q27 will run Android 16 and have an unmistakable BB design
Zinwa Q27 offers nano SIM, eSIM, WiFi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity
- Zinwa Q27 mimics BlackBerry’s look with modern Android 16 software
- A 3.92-inch AMOLED screen pairs with a full QWERTY keyboard
- MediaTek Dimensity 7300 and Mali-G615 MC2 power the device
Zinwa Technologies is preparing the Zinwa Q27, a smartphone that revives the look and feel of classic BlackBerry devices.
This upcoming model departs from repurposed hardware and instead delivers an all-new design that closely mimics the BlackBerry aesthetic.
Its 3.92-inch AMOLED display offers a 1080 x 1240 resolution with a 31:27 aspect ratio, while a physical QWERTY keyboard sits beneath the screen.
A modern twist on a classic design
Running Android 16, the phone aims to bridge nostalgia and modern functionality, although it will not be ready for mass production until at least May 2026.
At the core of the Zinwa Q27 is a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, featuring 4 Cortex-A78 CPU cores operating at 2.5GHz, 4 Cortex-A55 cores, and Mali-G615 MC2 graphics.
The inclusion of the MediaTek NPU 655 suggests a focus on AI-related tasks, while 12GB of LPDDR5 memory and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage indicate mid-range to upper-mid-range performance levels.
Support for a microSD card reader allows further expansion, and the phone features a nano SIM slot alongside eSIM capability.
The Q27 includes a 50MP rear camera and a 16MP front camera, as well as stereo speakers and support for WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and both 4G and 5G networks.
Battery options are expected to be either 3500 or 4000mAh, supported by 33W fast charging.
Zinwa’s emphasis on retaining a full keyboard may appeal to productivity-oriented users who value tactile typing for messaging or Android apps that require frequent text input.
Whether this form factor offers enough advantages over larger touchscreens remains uncertain.
For a device evoking older BlackBerry models, the combination of specifications aims to provide enough power for daily use, though it will probably not compete with the best smartphones on the market.
The Q27 signals a shift for Zinwa, which previously retrofitted existing BlackBerry hardware like the Q25.
The company now plans to run two parallel product lines: new devices such as the Q27 and a series of “BlackBerry Revival” models based on phones like the BlackBerry Q10 and Passport.
Via Liliputing
