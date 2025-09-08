Getac F120 is certified for extreme temperatures, dust, water, and impacts

Copilot+ performance standards push rugged devices into advanced AI computing territory

LumiBond display ensures sunlight clarity while 48 TOPS NPU accelerates demanding edge AI tasks

Getac has unveiled the F120, a device it claims to be the world’s first fully rugged Copilot+ PC in a tablet form factor.

Unlike standard business tablets, which are not optimized for harsh field conditions, the F120 is engineered to withstand extreme temperatures, dust, water, and impacts while still running advanced AI workloads.

Getac says this rugged tablet has been carefully engineered with an industrial-grade design to boost productivity, integrating AI solutions that improve precision and streamline tasks.

Powering AI at the edge

The F120 is built around Intel’s Core Ultra 200V Series processor, paired with an Intel AI Boost NPU capable of delivering up to 48 TOPS.

This level of performance puts it in the category of Copilot+ PCs, which are defined by strict hardware requirements including 40+ TOPS of neural processing, a minimum of 16GB RAM, and at least 256GB SSD storage.

The F120 goes beyond Copilot+ PCs' baseline with options for up to 32GB LPDDR5X memory and 2TB PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

Features like Windows Hello facial recognition combine secure access with operational efficiency.

The F120 offers a 12.2-inch LumiBond display with Smart Touch and brightness levels up to 1,200 nits, making it readable even in direct sunlight.

Its narrow-bezel design keeps the device slim while maintaining durability - as certified to MIL-STD-810H and IP66 standards, the tablet can withstand drops up to 6ft and operate between -29°C and 63°C.

LifeSupport hot-swappable batteries provide continuous operation in the field, a requirement for long deployments where charging access may be limited.

For connectivity, this device supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and optional 5G Sub-6.

In industries, automotive technicians could use its AI features for rapid diagnostics, while utilities and public safety teams could benefit from its data processing capabilities in environments where failure is not an option.

At a starting price of $3,079, the F120 is positioned as a tool for professionals rather than casual users.

Alongside the F120, Getac introduced the V120, a fully rugged convertible laptop shaped by lessons from its V110 line.

This rugged laptop combines an Intel Core Ultra 200H processor with Arc graphics, a flexible hinge design, and brightness of 1,000 nits, aiming to balance durability with usability.