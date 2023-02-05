The Nolah Bamboo Mattress Pad is a good alternative to puffy mattress pads that slide around and tend to bunch up. It’s a relatively thin pad, so don’t expect it to feel like a mattress topper. However, it does add a layer of plushness, and since it completely covers the top and sides of the mattress, the antibacterial, temperature-regulating pad can protect from dirt and dust mites.

Why you can trust TechRadar Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

The Nolah Bamboo Mattress Pad is designed to provide a light, silky layer of protection over your mattress. It’s made of bamboo fabric and infill, which makes the mattress pad hypoallergenic – to keep you allergen-free while you’re sleeping. It's also breathable, and moisture-wicking, so you remain cool and dry. The top is silky and soft to the touch. It’s not a bulky mattress topper, so it fits your mattress easily and securely, and looks good under your sheets unlike some lumpy mattress pad options.

We consider the Nolah Bamboo Mattress Pad to be one of the best mattress pads. However, don’t confuse it with one of the best mattress protectors – since mattress pads and mattress protectors are different types of products with different functions. Also don’t confuse it with one of the best mattress toppers, either. In fact, you might want to learn the difference between a mattress topper vs mattress pad, to be sure you’re purchasing the right bedding item for your needs.

Nolah Bamboo Mattress Pad Review in brief

The Nolah Bamboo Mattress Pad provides a thin layer of plush support and separation between your mattress and sheets. It’s made of bamboo fibers that are hypoallergenic, as well as having antibacterial properties. And since the pad is made of bamboo as opposed to synthetic filling, it’s also breathable and temperature regulating to keep you cool as you sleep.

Nolah Bamboo Mattress Pad at a Glance (Image credit: Nolah) Type: mattress pad

Best suited to: keep mattress clean and provide slight cushion

Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal King

Trial period: 120 days

Warranty: 10 years

The Nolah Bamboo Mattress Pad covers your mattress like a fitted sheet. This helps to keep dust mites out, and allows the pad to provide full coverage to keep your mattress free from dust and dirt. The fitted-sheet design also ensures that the pad won’t slide around like mattress pads that merely sit on top of the mattress.

It’s machine washable in cold water, and you can either tumble dry it on medium heat or hang it to dry.

However, keep in mind that the Nolah Bamboo Mattress pad is neither waterproof nor water resistant, so if you’re looking for those properties, this is not the right item for you. Also, it provides a thin layer of support, so it’s not the best choice for someone who wants more of a pillow top experience. The Nolah Bamboo Mattress Pad is also a higher-priced choice – although it is currently on sale for half price.

(opens in new tab) Nolah Bamboo Mattress Pad - was $199 now from $100 at Nolah (opens in new tab)

The queen size version of the Nolah Bamboo Mattress Pad retails for $229 at Nolah, and is currently on sale for $115. The company also participates in the affirm program, so you can pay as little as $10 a month to purchase it over time.

Nolah Bamboo Mattress Pad review: price and deals

This is the only mattress pad that Nolah makes (although the company also makes a mattress topper, waterproof mattress protector, and a bamboo mattress protector).

In terms of mattress pads, the Nolah Bamboo Mattress Pad is on the higher end of the spectrum and is considered a luxury choice. When the Nolah Bamboo Mattress Pad is not on sale, it’s comparable to the Saatva Organic Mattress Pad (opens in new tab), which also adds a plush layer of comfort and protection, is fitted, breathable, and machine washable. However, the Saatva is made of organic cotton instead of bamboo, so you’d need to decide which material is preferred.

The Coop Home Goods Mattress Protector (opens in new tab) is only $47 for a queen size. In addition to being breathable, and fitted, it’s also machine washable. Unlike some mattress protectors, it’s also soft, and doesn’t make squishy noises. And considering that it’s a less expensive option, the Coop Home Goods Mattress Protector provides an additional benefit: it’s 100% waterproof. However, since it’s a mattress protector instead of a mattress pad, it lacks the silky feel and plushness of the Nolah Bamboo Mattress Pad.

Nolah Bamboo Mattress Pad review: design and materials

Breathable

Plush

Hypoallergenic

Both the outer fabric and the cushioning infill of the Nolah Bamboo Mattress Pad are made of 100% viscose from bamboo. This material is what makes the mattress pad comfortable and gives it such a soft and smooth feel. And it’s also what makes the mattress pad breathable, and provides antibacterial properties. Since the design is also moisture-wicking and temperature-regulating, it provides cooling during the night. The mattress pad is also hypoallergenic, so it resists allergens, and it meets both FSC and Oeko-Tex certifications to be free of toxins.

(Image credit: Terri Williams)

Since the Nolah Bamboo Mattress Pad wraps around the mattress like a fitted sheet, it stays in place, instead of slipping around like some mattress pads that just sit on top of the mattress. The pad also fits mattresses up to 15” thick.

The mattress pad also has a silky top and combined with the plush infill, it creates just enough mass to provide a plush fill without being bulky. This makes the sheets fit better and look neater. If you prefer more bulk or a thicker mattress pad, perhaps you really want a mattress topper that can provide significant cushioning.

Nolah Bamboo Mattress Pad review: performance

The mattress pad doesn’t move around

It’s breathable and doesn’t hold heat

Being machine washable makes it easy to launder

Setup

5 out of 5 stars

If presentation is everything, the Nolah Bamboo Mattress Pad easily gets 5 stars. It arrived in a well-packed box. Upon opening the box, we were happy to discover that the pad was surrounded with unwaxed and uncoated brown Kraft paper – which is a 100% recycled material that’s breathable and prevents moisture condensation.

(Image credit: Terri Williams)

Underneath, the Nolah Bamboo Mattress Pad was in a Nolah’s signature, navy fabric tote bag, which has leather (or vegan leather) handles. The bag is emblazoned with Nolah’s slogan, “I’d rather be sleeping,” and has Nolah’s “N” underneath. The “N” abbreviation is also on the other side of the tote bag. We like that the reusable bag is convenient for transporting the mattress pad – and can even be used as a regular tote bag to carry other types of items.

After unzipping the tote bag, there was a layer of plastic covering the mattress pad. We’re big fans of additional coverage for bedding items, so we were happy to see that the company takes bedding hygiene so seriously.

(Image credit: Terri Williams)

It was easy to take the mattress pad out of the plastic bag. After unfolding it and laying the pad of the mattress, it was also easy to actually put it in place. There are front/bottom labels, so you don’t have to worry about placing it lengthwise and then discovering you have the wrong orientation.

We didn’t experience any of the strange off-gassing smells that you may find with some mattress products.

Fit and comfort

5 out of 5 stars

The Nolah Bamboo Mattress Pad fits like a fitted sheet. As a result, it stays on the mattress as well as a fitted sheet would. This means it didn’t slide around or out of place like a mattress pad merely placed on top of the mattress would. The padding is just thick enough to make you acutely aware that there’s an additional layer of material on the bed. Our tester slept on it without covers the first night and the silky feel was akin to sleeping on a really comfortable satin sheet.

(Image credit: Terri Williams)

Admittedly, after placing percale sheets on top of the mattress pad, our tester didn’t really feel the silkiness anymore. However, the mattress pad continued to provide a soft layer of comfort to the tester’s medium firm Saatva mattress.

Temperature regulation was also evident, even with the sheets on top of the mattress pad. Our tester tends to sleep hot, and you would think a silky mattress pad would add to the heat. However, the mattress pad did not hold heat at all, thanks to the breathable bamboo fabric and infill. Our tester was able to remain cool and comfortable night after night for over two weeks.

Protection and cleaning

4 out of 5 stars

The Nolah Bamboo Mattress Pad did an excellent job of protecting our tester’s mattress from wear and tear – and as she has a relatively new and very expensive mattress, this was an important feature. Since it fits around the mattress like a fitted sheet, the mattress pad provides a complete barrier from dust mites, etc. However, this is not a waterproof or water-resistant mattress pad. If you like to drink in bed, have incontinence issues, or the kids tend to sleep in your bed, you might want something with waterproof or water-resistant properties to guard against liquids.

The Nolah Bamboo Mattress Pad is super easy to clean. It comes off the mattress just as a fitted sheet would, and can then be tossed into the washing machine. It should be washed in warm water and then either dried in the machine or it can be air dried. Our tester chose to tumble dry. It washed and dried well, and there was no pilling or clumping afterwards.

Nolah Bamboo Mattress Pad review: user reviews

The Nolah Bamboo Mattress Pad is only available on the Nolah website. It has a customer rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars. However, we were not able to click on the individual reviews for this particular product (some Nolah products had individual reviews and others did not).

Should you buy the Nolah Bamboo Mattress Pad?

(Image credit: Terri Williams)

The Nolah Bamboo Mattress Pad is a good option for those who want protection from dust and dirt, along with a thin, silky covering. The bamboo material is hypoallergenic, making it a good choice for people who suffer from allergies. It’s also antibacterial, which is good for anyone. In addition, the temperature-regulating feature makes it ideal for people who sleep hot at night, since it wicks away moisture.

Since the mattress pad wraps around the mattress like a fitted sheet, it provides full protection and is easy to remove and toss into the machine to launder. The Nolah Bamboo Mattress Pad also has a 120-night trial period and 10-year warranty.

However, the mattress pad has its limitations. It’s neither waterproof nor water-resistant like most mattress covers, and if that feature is important to you, this is not the ideal choice.

If you want a thicker and fluffier choice, perhaps you’d really like a mattress topper instead, like the Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt Mattress Topper (opens in new tab) ($319/Sale $191). It’s 3 inches thick, and is cushiony like a cloud, while also providing support. The mattress topper is also completely encased in a cover that can be removed and machine washed in cold water and either dried on a cool setting or air dried.

On the other hand, if you want a mattress protector that’s waterproof, consider the Coop Home Goods Mattress Protector (opens in new tab), which is only $47 for a queen size. In addition to being breathable, and fitted, it’s also machine washable. Unlike some mattress protectors, it’s also soft, and doesn’t make squishy noises. But keep in mind that since it’s a protector instead of a pad, it lacks the silky feel and plushness of the Nolah Bamboo Mattress Pad.