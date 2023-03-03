The best mattress pad 2023

Treating yourself to the best mattress pad can be a great way to give your existing mattress an extra layer of protection while providing yourself with a bit of a comfort boost, without having to spend a load of money in the process.

Even the best mattress can use a bit of help, and when you buy a new bed you should definitely invest in one of the best mattress protectors to safeguard it from spills, stains and bed bugs. And for improving the feel of your current mattress (not to mention extending the lifespan of an aging bed) one of the best mattress toppers is a shrewd buy. Mattress pads sit somewhere in between these two options.

Both mattress pads and toppers are designed to give your bed a comfier feel and improve your sleep; we go into all the details in our mattress pad vs mattress topper guide. But what you need to know specifically about pads is that they're thinner and generally more affordable than toppers, and they'll make a more subtle change to the feel of your bed; they also tend to be washable.

And while mattress pads may not match the all-round protective qualities of a dedicated mattress protector (they're generally not waterproof, for starters), they can act as an effective barrier between your mattress and the outside world and safeguard against mites, microbes and bed bugs. Many mattress pads have temperature-regulating properties, too, which can be a particularly helpful if you sleep on a too-hot memory foam mattress.

The best mattress pad in 2023

1. Saatva Organic Mattress Pad The best mattress pad all round Specifications Best for: Breathable coolness and comfort Cover material: Organic cotton Filling: Organic cotton Mattress depth: Up to 16" Sizes: Twin - Cal King Trial: 45 days Warranty: 1 year MSRP: From $195 Today's Best Deals View at Saatva.com (opens in new tab) View at Saatva.com (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Eco-friendly + Secure fit + Machine washable Reasons to avoid - Can move about on thinner mattresses

For our money, the best mattress pad available now is Saatva's Organic Mattress Pad. Made entirely with GOTS certified organic cotton, this plush mattress pad has a luxurious feel and wicks away moisture as well as making your mattress feel that little bit cooler; it'll also protect your bed from sweat and stains.

To ensure a snug and secure fit, the Saatva pad's cotton side panels are woven with 4% spandex to give them a bit of extra stretch, and a thick silicone-elastic band at the bottom will help ensure that the pad stays in place and is less likely to ruck up over time.

This is one of the more expensive mattress pad options, with a double coming in at $265, and it's not one you'll see discounted often because Saatva mattress sales are generally focused on discounts that kick in when you spent $1,000 or more. However if you buy it alongside a new Saatva mattress you should save money on it most of the time.

And even at full price the Saatva Mattress Pad is worth the money. Reviews on the Saatva site are overwhelmingly positive, with a 4.9 rating based on 67 reviews, with particular praise for the quality of its build and its luxurious feel.

We're big fans of this pad, as our five-star Nolah Bamboo Mattress Pad review will attest. While the Nolah isn't going to add a lot to your bed in terms of plushness, it'll give your mattress a light and silky layer of protection, and it's breathable, hypoallergenic and moisture-wicking.

The Nolah covers your mattress like a fitted sheet, and its snug fit makes it ideal for keeping dust mites and bed bugs out, and also means that this mattress pad won't slide around in the night. Both its fabric and infill are made with sustainable and toxin-free bamboo, and the pad is both FSC and Oeko-Tex certified.

It's easy to fit and machine-washable, too, and you can either tumble dry it or hang it to dry. In general it's a great mattress pad that's usually available at a good price; its MSRP might seem a little high, but it's usually available in Nolah mattress sales with a significant discount, and it comes its own tote bag that you can carry on using once the pad's on your bed. Customers seem to agree on its quality; the Nolah Mattress Pad has a 4.6 customer rating, although Nolah seems to keep the actual reviews hidden away so we can't pick out any details.

3. Parachute Down Alternative Mattress Pad A plush and affordable mattress pad Specifications Best for: A down-like feel Cover material: 100% cambric cotton Filling: Microfiber down alternative Mattress depth: Up to 18" Sizes: Twin - Cal King Trial: 60 days Warranty: 3 years MSRP: From $159 Today's Best Deals View at Parachute Home (opens in new tab) View at Parachute Home (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Thick fiber fill + Machine washable + Hypoallergenic Reasons to avoid - Some may find it a bit warm

For a mattress pad that'll give your bed an instant plush makeover at an agreeable price, we'd recommend the Parachute Down Alternative Mattress Pad. While it won't effect the sort of changes you'd get from a mattress topper, this microfiber-filled pad can still make a real difference, especially if what you want is something to take the edge off a slightly-too-firm mattress.

Its fiber fill is designed to mimic the warm, fluffy feeling of natural down, and does a pretty good job of it; it's thick and soft as well as being hypoallergenic. Of course one disadvantage is that this isn't an ideal mattress pad if you tend to sleep hot; it's very not much a cooling option, and is instead likely to leave you feeling even warmer in the night.

Parachute's mattress pad features an elastic hem to keep it in place, and it can be easily removed for dry cleaning or even machine washing. And it seems to be a popular choice with Parachute's customers; it scores 4.29 out of 5 in reviews on the site, with 70% of reviews rating it with five stars, complimenting its softness, fit and build quality. Some found it to be a bit warm, however, which isn't unexpected.

4. Puffy Mattress Pad A soft mattress pad with a long trial period Specifications Best for: Cool comfort and a lengthy trial Cover material: Bamboo blend Filling: Bamboo fabric Mattress depth: Up to 15" Sizes: Twin - Cal King Trial: 101 nights Warranty: Lifetime MSRP: From $169 Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Cooling features + Machine washable + Luxurious cover Reasons to avoid - Loose fit on shallow mattresses

The Puffy Mattress Pad is another pad that's made with bamboo fabrics, meaning that it's naturally breathable with great cooling features. Its bamboo filling is hypoallergenic as well as being soft and supportive, while the cover has a jacquard knitted design, adding to the Puffy Mattress Pad's luxurious feel.

There's also a 101 night sleep trial with this pad, which is a bit of a rarity where mattress pads are concerned. So if you're not entirely sure whether a mattress pad is right for you, the Puffy's a safe choice for dipping a toe in the water. It's designed for easy care, too; it's safe for machine washing and drying at home.

Customer reviews of the Puffy Mattress Pad are generally favorable, with buyers making mention of its softness and support, and the quality of its construction, although one reviewer mentions that on shallower mattresses the fit is a little loose. Some note that it doesn't sleep hot, even in summer, and there's also talk of it helping with back pain. Puffy will deliver its mattress pad for free within 2-5 business days, and it comes with a lifetime warranty.

5. Slumber Cloud Core Mattress Pad The best cooling mattress pad for deeper mattresses Specifications Best for: Cooling and super-deep mattresses Cover material: Outlast fabric Filling: Outlast material Mattress depth: up to 20" Sizes: Twin-Cal King Trial: 60 nights Warranty: 180 days MSRP: From $179 Today's Best Deals View at Slumber Cloud (opens in new tab) View at Slumber Cloud (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Space-age fill + Great temperature regulation + Fits deeper mattresses Reasons to avoid - Short warranty

Most of the mattress pads listed here will cope admirably with even the deepest mattresses, but if you're particularly blessed in the bedding department and need that little extra reach, the Slumber Cloud Core Mattress Pad is an excellent fit. It's suitable for mattress depths of up to 20 inches, so it should fit the most generously proportioned luxury beds with ease.

The Core Mattress Pad is a more expensive option, but it's a strong choice if you need cooling features; it's made with Outlast, a NASA-approved temperature-regulating material designed for spacesuits, which absorbs heat when you're too hot and releases it when you're too cold.

Customer reviews suggest that it does the job well; the Core Mattress Pad scores 4.4 on the Slumber Cloud site based on 2,922 review, with many buyers stating that they purchased this mattress pad specifically for its cooling properties, and reporting that it lived up to its temperature-regulating expectations.

The Core Mattress Pad's machine-washable and comes with a 60-night sleep trial (although be aware that the warranty is only 180 days).

6. Viscosoft Copper Mattress Pad A cooling and hypoallergenic mattress pad Specifications Best for: A plush feel with cooling features Cover material: Fabric with copper fibers Filling: 750 GSM plush fiber Mattress depth: Up to 18" Sizes: Twin-Cal King Trial: 90 days Warranty: 5 years MSRP: From $199.95 Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Generous microfiber fill + Moisture-wicking cover + Snug fit Reasons to avoid - Cooling may not be great

Like the Parachute pad further up the page, the Viscosoft Copper Mattress Pad is filled with a breathable microfiber down alternative that'll give any mattress a bit of a plush boost. And if you're worried about all that softness resulting in overheating at night, it has a cooling, moisture-wicking cover made with copper threads.

The Viscosoft Copper Mattress Pad is hypoallergenic as well as being machine washable, and its pocket skirt features strong elastic to ensure a snug, non-slip fit around your mattress. Customers are certainly keen; the Copper Mattress Pad has a score of 4.7 on the Viscosoft site, based on 111 reviews, and with most reviews rating it five stars. Many comment on the quality of its materials and its generous fill, although not all were impressed by its cooling qualities.

Right now the Viscosoft Copper Mattress Pad is available with 25% off, with a cotton sheet set included for free, making it an even better purchase.

How to choose the best mattress pad

Once you've decided to invest in the best mattress pad for you, how do you choose? There are a few key factors that you should think about. First up is the sort of materials you'd like your mattress pad to be made of; all-natural pads made and filled with cotton, bamboo or similar are an attractive and eco-friendly option, but they're likely to cost you more and need more careful maintenance.

Synthetic pads will be cheaper and lower-maintenance, but they're more likely to trap heat, and while many come with temperature-regulating properties you could still find yourself a little too warm in the night.

Think about how firm your mattress is, and how much of a comfort boost you want to give it; a thick, plush pad could make a medium-firm mattress too soft for you, while a thinner pad may not make much difference at all to a firmer mattress, especially after a few months of use.

Finally, pay careful attention to the maximum mattress depth a pad can accommodate; you definitely don't want a mattress pad that won't fit, but you have a thinner mattress, a more capacious pad could prove too big and end up sliding around in the night.