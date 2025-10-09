One of the best photo editing and graphic design software out there may have succumbed to the lure of subscription - Canva-owned Affinity is likely to introduce Adobe-like subs soon
Affinity’s sudden silence leaves designers confused about its future under Canva
- Designers describe the loss of Affinity’s forums as a major creative setback
- Many users fear recurring payments could replace Affinity’s affordable one-time purchase model
- Canva’s acquisition has raised doubts about Affinity’s independence and design philosophy
The creative community is uneasy as Affinity’s official store and forums go dark, prompting speculation the popular photo editor and design suite may be moving toward a subscription model similar to Adobe products.
The abrupt pause on purchases, combined with a cryptic message promising that “creative freedom is coming,” has left many wondering what the future holds.
Canva’s 2024 acquisition of Affinity may be starting to reshape the once one-time-purchase software line.
A sudden silence fuels user anxiety
Affinity’s decision to disable new purchases and close its official forums without a clear explanation has caused concern among long-time users.
Designers active on the r/graphic_design subreddit describe the situation as chaotic, citing the disappearance of the mobile app and the lack of a migration plan.
One user lamented the loss of “a decade of software and design support” as the forums went offline.
Another admitted to feeling “the awful feeling I’ll have to abandon yet another software and company I loved.”
These frustrations reflect wider industry dissatisfaction with subscription-based models.
Adobe’s shift toward cloud-based plans and AI integration alienated some professionals, and Affinity’s users now fear a similar outcome.
The disappearance of direct purchase options is seen by many as a warning sign that the company could soon introduce recurring fees.
Since acquiring Affinity in 2024, Canva has largely left the suite’s pricing and functionality unchanged.
However, speculation is growing that Canva may now be preparing to align Affinity with its AI-driven platform.
Some believe the upcoming “Affinity 3” update could integrate Canva’s AI tools in a bid to compete with Adobe’s generative features.
Optimists argue this could improve efficiency for users of the best free photo editor tools, while skeptics warn it may weaken the professional standards that once set Affinity apart from its competitors.
The vague promise of “true creative freedom” has not reassured users.
Many believe the phrase signals a marketing shift rather than a genuine user-centered improvement.
Although Canva and Affinity previously pledged to maintain fair pricing and accessibility, the secrecy surrounding current changes has raised doubts.
Via Creativebloq
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products.
