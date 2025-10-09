Designers describe the loss of Affinity’s forums as a major creative setback

Many users fear recurring payments could replace Affinity’s affordable one-time purchase model

Canva’s acquisition has raised doubts about Affinity’s independence and design philosophy

The creative community is uneasy as Affinity’s official store and forums go dark, prompting speculation the popular photo editor and design suite may be moving toward a subscription model similar to Adobe products.

The abrupt pause on purchases, combined with a cryptic message promising that “creative freedom is coming,” has left many wondering what the future holds.

Canva’s 2024 acquisition of Affinity may be starting to reshape the once one-time-purchase software line.

A sudden silence fuels user anxiety

Affinity’s decision to disable new purchases and close its official forums without a clear explanation has caused concern among long-time users.

Designers active on the r/graphic_design subreddit describe the situation as chaotic, citing the disappearance of the mobile app and the lack of a migration plan.

One user lamented the loss of “a decade of software and design support” as the forums went offline.

Another admitted to feeling “the awful feeling I’ll have to abandon yet another software and company I loved.”

These frustrations reflect wider industry dissatisfaction with subscription-based models.

Adobe’s shift toward cloud-based plans and AI integration alienated some professionals, and Affinity’s users now fear a similar outcome.

The disappearance of direct purchase options is seen by many as a warning sign that the company could soon introduce recurring fees.

Since acquiring Affinity in 2024, Canva has largely left the suite’s pricing and functionality unchanged.

However, speculation is growing that Canva may now be preparing to align Affinity with its AI-driven platform.

Some believe the upcoming “Affinity 3” update could integrate Canva’s AI tools in a bid to compete with Adobe’s generative features.

Optimists argue this could improve efficiency for users of the best free photo editor tools, while skeptics warn it may weaken the professional standards that once set Affinity apart from its competitors.

The vague promise of “true creative freedom” has not reassured users.

Many believe the phrase signals a marketing shift rather than a genuine user-centered improvement.

Although Canva and Affinity previously pledged to maintain fair pricing and accessibility, the secrecy surrounding current changes has raised doubts.

