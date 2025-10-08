<a id="elk-98d8b41f-5802-4049-8dff-6c6ee8476166"></a><h2 id="it-s-the-second-day-and-final-day">It's the second day and final day!</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="133caef7-1089-4c31-8d54-cc2b60fd44be"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="VX8pAe4oR6SviZMwDwJPhY" name="productcollage30854" alt="Assorted tech products arranged in collage on white background with techradar big savings text overlay" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/VX8pAe4oR6SviZMwDwJPhY.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="3d72d87f-5e18-4dc1-bc94-f42e2b0ac698">Here we go, folks. We've hit the second and final day of Amazon's October mega-sale. Unlike the retailer's summer event, this week's festivities are only lasting two days, so there isn't long left to bag a bargain.</p><p>With all that said, there's still plenty of time - and plenty of deals - consider. We've seen a few things sell out on day one, but most of our favorites are still up for grabs.</p><p>We'll be live-blogging our recommendations in more detail right here, so sit tight for more updates.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>