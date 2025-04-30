Samsung confirms 2025 release for its first Android XR device – here are 3 things I want to see from it

Samsung teases Project Moohan is coming in second half of 2025

The headset was previously given a 2025 launch year

It doesn't name Moohan directly, so it could be launching different hardware

We had suspected Samsung’s Project Moohan headset, which it is working on in collaboration with Google and its Android XR platform, would arrive sometime in late 2025, and Samsung basically just confirmed that is the case.

During its recent Q1 2025 earnings report, the tech giant shared details about its financial situation and, more importantly for us, information about its hardware releases scheduled for later this year.

It confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge would be launching in Q2 – so sometime in the next couple of months – and revealed that it will “explore new products such as XR,” in the second half of the year.

While Samsung doesn’t explicitly mention Moohan by name, previous, more direct comments about the headset have already teased that the device would be landing this year, so this statement is likely referring to its launch.

Though it could also be teasing the launch of some other XR hardware, like the recently revealed Android XR glasses.

(Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future)

What do I hope the Android XR headset will offer?

It’s a tad frustrating that Samsung still has yet to give us a firm release window, opting for a six-month time frame, teasing a launch sometime in late 2025.

So while we wait, let’s go over what we want to see from the headset when it is eventually shown off, and what leaks support these Android XR dreams.

Something tells us this headset won’t be cheap, with some early reports suggesting Samsung is looking at something in the $1,000 / £1,000 / AU$ 1,500 range (just like the Meta Quest Pro). So, if it's going to be costly, at least give us some impressive performance and abilities to justify the cost.

I’d love for this headset to feel like a wearable laptop from a productivity perspective – and unlike the Vision Pro, it would ideally achieve this goal without you needing a MacBook add-on.

I want to be able to seamlessly navigate Google Workspace apps like Sheets and Drive, as well as third-party productivity apps that utilize mixed reality, to help me work more easily than if I were just sitting at my normal desk.

The Meta Quest 3 is a great template for Samsung to copy (Image credit: Meta)

It’ll need to be comfy too. I’m fine to have a battery pack in my pocket to help trim some weight from the core device, because I want this headset to feel like I can wear it for hours with no trouble, rather than it being a pain in my neck.

Thankfully, early testers have all claimed that the prototype isn’t too uncomfortable, thanks to its adjustable straps and well-shaped face, so here’s hoping the main product is comfy too.

Next up, I want this device to be a versatile machine. I don’t want it to be pigeonholed into productivity, or entertainment, or some other XR use. I want it to be a jack-of-all-trades like the Meta Quest 3.

This means it needs to have a broad range of worthwhile apps, which is essential for any successful VR headset. It also needs a design that is well-suited for wearing while at a desk or on your couch, as well as while working out and being active.

So, beyond being lightweight like I touched on above, it needs to use an easy-to-clean material (like silicone) for parts like its facial interface rather than fabric, so it doesn’t soak up sweat.

We’ll have to wait and see what Samsung has up its sleeve, but with its release date set for some time later this year it’s only a matter of time before we see the device in action and can decide if it’s the best-in-class XR device I hope it will be.