This smart garage door opener is just $17 for Black Friday, and is simply such a joy to use

Black Friday might be starting to wind down, but that doesn’t mean the deals are. You can still score enormous TVs for way less than they're usually priced, and even an all-time low price on an excellent MacBook. However, if you have a garage, this one’s for you.

A gadget really shines when it’s not a pain to set up and a joy to use, right? Well, Chamberlain’s Smart Garage Control checks off all the boxes and is at the lowest price it’s been all year – just $17.09 (originally $29.98 at Amazon).

Formerly named the “myQ” smart garage control, Chamberlain’s slimmed down the name, and it accurately describes it. This little set of gadgets hooks up to your existing garage door opener and gives you access to open or close it from a smartphone.

Maybe the best part is that you can finally answer the question, “Did I remember to close the garage door?” without driving home and ultimately reducing the worry.

Not only is $17.09 much cheaper than buying a whole new garage door opener that promises smart connectivity, but this Chamberlain gadget works with nearly all garage door openers made after 1993. It's designed to work models that use photoelectric sensors, which brands like Chamberlain, Craftsman, Liftmaster, Genie, Overhead Door, Raynor, Stanley, and Wayne Dalton have adopted.

The setup consists of a piece that gets mounted near the opener and one that lives on the door, and the Chamberlain app for iOS and Android walks you through the whole process. Once everything is set up, you can open and close your garage door with the tap of a button. On an iPhone, you can even set it up with Siri Shortcuts to have it trigger opening or closing automatically – now, that's handy.

And by just opening the app, you can check the status to see if your garage door is closed safely. It's peace of mind bottled up into one super-handy product that, thanks to Black Friday, is just $17.09.