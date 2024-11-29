This smart garage door opener is just $17 for Black Friday, and is simply such a joy to use
Don't sleep on this deal if you have a garage
Black Friday might be starting to wind down, but that doesn’t mean the deals are. You can still score enormous TVs for way less than they're usually priced, and even an all-time low price on an excellent MacBook. However, if you have a garage, this one’s for you.
A gadget really shines when it’s not a pain to set up and a joy to use, right? Well, Chamberlain’s Smart Garage Control checks off all the boxes and is at the lowest price it’s been all year – just $17.09 (originally $29.98 at Amazon).
Formerly named the “myQ” smart garage control, Chamberlain’s slimmed down the name, and it accurately describes it. This little set of gadgets hooks up to your existing garage door opener and gives you access to open or close it from a smartphone.
Maybe the best part is that you can finally answer the question, “Did I remember to close the garage door?” without driving home and ultimately reducing the worry.
This smart garage door controller is one of those products that you'll question how you ever lived without. For just $17.09, you'll be able to not only open or close your garage door with the touch of a button, but you can also check the status from anywhere.
Not only is $17.09 much cheaper than buying a whole new garage door opener that promises smart connectivity, but this Chamberlain gadget works with nearly all garage door openers made after 1993. It's designed to work models that use photoelectric sensors, which brands like Chamberlain, Craftsman, Liftmaster, Genie, Overhead Door, Raynor, Stanley, and Wayne Dalton have adopted.
The setup consists of a piece that gets mounted near the opener and one that lives on the door, and the Chamberlain app for iOS and Android walks you through the whole process. Once everything is set up, you can open and close your garage door with the tap of a button. On an iPhone, you can even set it up with Siri Shortcuts to have it trigger opening or closing automatically – now, that's handy.
And by just opening the app, you can check the status to see if your garage door is closed safely. It's peace of mind bottled up into one super-handy product that, thanks to Black Friday, is just $17.09.
More of today's Black Friday sales
- Amazon: TVs, iPads & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, watches from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off TVs & laptops
- B&H: $600 off Nikon, GoPro, Canon & Sony
- Cheap TVs: deals from $69.99 at Best Buy
- Christmas trees: from $54.99 at Amazon
- Dell: Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dreamcloud: mattresses from $349 + free shipping
- Gift ideas: deals for the family from $9.99
- Holiday: decor, lights, & PJs from $10.99
- Home Depot: 40% off tools & appliances
- Lowe's: holiday decor & appliances from $17.31
- Nectar: up to 50% off all mattresses
- Nordstrom: 46% off boots, coats & jewelry
- Purple: up to $1,000 off mattresses + base
- Saatva: up to $600 off luxury mattresses
- Samsung: $2,500+ off TVs, phones & appliances
- Target: furniture, Christmas decor, tech & clothing
- Tempur-Pedic: up to $500 off mattress sets
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs & AirPods
- Wayfair: 70% off furniture & decor
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Jacob Krol is the US Managing Editor, News for TechRadar. He’s been writing about technology since he was 14 when he started his own tech blog. Since then Jacob has worked for a plethora of publications including CNN Underscored, TheStreet, Parade, Men’s Journal, Mashable, CNET, and CNBC among others.
He specializes in covering companies like Apple, Samsung, and Google and going hands-on with mobile devices, smart home gadgets, TVs, and wearables. In his spare time, you can find Jacob listening to Bruce Springsteen, building a Lego set, or binge-watching the latest from Disney, Marvel, or Star Wars.