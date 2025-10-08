Upgrading your home PC? This ACEMAGIC mini PC with Intel i9 processor and 32GB DDR4 RAM is 45% off for Prime Big Deal Days

Looking for a great mini PC deal this Amazon Prime Day? We've got just the deal for you - the ACEMAGIC M1 Mini PC packs big savings and a lot of power into a small device - and is currently 45% off, meaning it can be yours for just $440.

The mini PC comes with an i9-11900H processor, 32GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB SSD, Intel UHD graphics, and supports triple 4K displays, making it perfect for content creators and and editors, as it can easily handle photo and video editing - and the support for triple monitors means you can work on multiple or complex tasks.

It's not powerful enough for high-end gaming but professionals looking for a work machine will be hard pressed to find a better value computer - other mini PCs with this spec level often come in at above $600, and desktop computers will set you back even more than that.

Today's best mini PC deal

Save 45% ($360) ACEMAGIC M1 Mini PC: was $799 now $439 at Amazon What you need to know

Intel Core i9-11900H 32GB DDR4 1TB SSD, and4K triple display support This mini PC is tiny and can fit in the palm of your hand, slide easily into any backpack, and fit behind most TVs and monitors. It might be small but there is a lot of power in this mini PC making it perfect for the home office and travel alike.

Why this is mini PC is a great deal

It should go without saying that 45% off is a good deal - and when you factor in how much PC you're getting for your money, it turns into a great deal.

DDR4 RAM is not the latest generation memory - that would be DDR5 which is starting to become the main inclusion in mini PCs. However there are still benefits to DDR4 - it's tried and tested, making it a reliable choice, and for most office tasks you won't see a big difference between the two different memory types.

The i9 chip is also a few generations behind the latest iteration, but once again, this shouldn't be a turn off, as at launch it was the flagship product, and is still more than capable of handing office tasks.

So you're not getting the latest and greatest tech - but this is what makes it the best deal on mini PCs right now.

