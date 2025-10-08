A 2TB PCIe 5.0 SSD for less than $140? This Crucial P510 Prime Big Deals Day discount with free Acronis software is exactly why I'm putting it straight in my basket
I've never seen a 2TB PCIe 5.0 SSD this cheap
The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are fully under way, and I've not seen a PCIe 5.0 SSD with a price this low in a long, long time.
The Crucial P510 2TB Gen5 NVMe SSD is down to $132 (was $208) at Amazon - that's a 37% discount on an SSD widely considered to already be a budget contender for the PCIe 5.0 SSD market.
This superbly priced SSD offers speeds of up to 10,000 MB/s sequential read and 8,700 MB/s sequential write. As an added plus, it also comes with a 5 year warranty and Acronis True Image to help you get your old files moved across safely.
In the UK? The Crucial P510 2TB Gen5 NVMe SSD is £132 (was £170) at Amazon for the same capacity and specs.
Today's best Crucial P510 2TB Gen5 NVMe SSD deal
What you need to know
Crucial P510 2TB Gen5 NVMe SSD
The P510 is Crucial's answer to the budget PCIe 5.0 SSD world, offering a balanced compromise between performance, speed, and price. This SSD has a TBW endurance of 1200TB and a five year warranty, so it'll stick around for those big creative projects, beefy file backups, and all night gaming sessions.
Why this is a great Crucial P510 2TB Gen5 NVMe SSD deal
When testing the best SSDs, TechRadar doesn't just focus on the best performance and the highest speed - we also have a keen eye for the top budget picks for savvy shoppers, and the and the Crucial P510 with a -37% discount doesn't get much better.
The Crucial P510 is the little brother of the Crucial T705, which we praised for its excellent performance. Crucial regularly top our list for the best cheap SSD deals, and this is certainly one of the lowest prices I've seen for a PCIe 5.0 SSD this Amazon Prime Big Deals Day so far.
Benedict has been writing about security issues for over 7 years, first focusing on geopolitics and international relations while at the University of Buckingham. During this time he studied BA Politics with Journalism, for which he received a second-class honours (upper division), then continuing his studies at a postgraduate level, achieving a distinction in MA Security, Intelligence and Diplomacy. Upon joining TechRadar Pro as a Staff Writer, Benedict transitioned his focus towards cybersecurity, exploring state-sponsored threat actors, malware, social engineering, and national security. Benedict is also an expert on B2B security products, including firewalls, antivirus, endpoint security, and password management.
