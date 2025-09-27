HISHUB Portable SSD read and write speeds mirror premium SSDs

Device supports stabilizers, smartphone gimbals, and handheld cages for mobile work

Power delivery claims peak at 240W, supporting laptops and multiple accessories simultaneously

The HISHUB Portable SSD arrives with the unusual promise of combining high-speed storage, peripheral connectivity, and heavy-duty charging into a device that weighs just 18 grams.

Available in 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations, this thumb-sized unit is designed to handle workflows ranging from mobile shoots to larger production files.

According to the specs sheet on Kickstarter, internal testing places read speeds at 1,050MB/s and write speeds at 1,000MB/s, numbers that match the upper tier of current portable SSD performance.

Merging storage with hub functionality

This device attempts to shrink the functions of both a hub and an SSD into a single unit and supports connection to stabilizers like the DJI RS series.

It works with smartphone gimbals and can slot into handheld cages.

Its ability to integrate with phone cases no thicker than three millimeters indicates a focus on mobile creators, although this restriction could limit flexibility for those with heavier protection.

By merging SSD functions with hub-like connections, HISHUB seeks to eliminate the tangle of adapters, although such all-in-one solutions can create their own compromises.

Durability claims are ambitious, with the unit said to withstand drops from 1.5 meters.

It is also resistant to dust and water, and it can survive heavy crush forces, thanks to its alloy shell and a silicone case that adds another layer of protection.

This device also supports up to 240W charging through its USB-C interface, enough to sustain even the best MacBook Pro while simultaneously managing data transfers and powering other devices.

For some users, this could be practical, while others may see it as redundant given existing charging options.

HISHUB is positioned as an all-in-one tool intended to simplify the demands of modern content creation.

It offers direct-to-disk recording, multiple connection points, and heavy power delivery, all within a form factor small enough to fit in a pocket.

Photographers, filmmakers, and mobile creators managing multiple devices may find the concept particularly appealing.

However, the practicality of such consolidation remains untested outside carefully prepared demonstrations.

While impressive on paper, only real-world use will confirm if speeds hold under demanding tasks like video editing or ProRes capture.

The HISHUB Portable SSD campaign is still running on Kickstarter, where it has already moved far past its funding goal.

At the time of writing, it recorded $20,176 pledged of a $3,857 target, supported by 131 backers, with 26 hours remaining.

Disclaimer: We do not recommend or endorse any crowdfunding project. All crowdfunding campaigns carry inherent risks, including the possibility of delays, changes, or non-delivery of products. Potential backers should carefully evaluate the details and proceed at their own discretion.