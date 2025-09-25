Germany is getting its own sovereign version of OpenAI

OpenAI for Germany will launch in 2026 for the public sector

SAP has committed to adding more GPUs to support demand

SAP’s sovereign cloud tools will also become available on AWS

SAP has partnered with OpenAI to launch OpenAI for Germany, a new sovereign alternative designed to cater to the needs of the German public sector.

The move means AI tools such as ChatGPT will be available for government, administration and research institutions while ensuring compliance with EU data sovereignty and legal standards.

Running on SAP’s Delos Cloud (hosted on Microsoft Azure), OpenAI for Germany is expected to launch in 2026, but it will be a public sector offering for sovereignty compliance rather than a fully public tool for German citizens.

OpenAI goes sovereign via SAP partnership

“The collaboration will enable millions of public sector employees to use AI safely and responsibly while meeting strict data sovereignty, security, and legal standards,” OpenAI wrote.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman committed to working with local partners to ensure full reach across the public sector. SAP SE CEO Christian Klein praised the partnership: “We’re bringing together SAP Sovereign Cloud expertise with OpenAI’s leading AI technology to pave the way for AI solutions that are built in Germany, for Germany.”

In a separate announcement, SAP said it would expand Delos Cloud in Germany to 4,000 GPUs to support growing demand for AI, with further investments planned including co-location partnerships.

SAP’s longer-term goal is to extend sovereign options, both into other industries within Germany, but also to other European markets.

The collab also backs the ‘Made for Germany’ initiative for innovation, employment gains and global competitiveness, launched in July 2025 with the backing of 61 companies and €631 billion ($733 billion).

At the same time, SAP also announced plans to make SAP Sovereign Cloud capabilities available on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. Amazon’s first European Sovereign Cloud Region is set to open by the end of 2025, and will be located in Brandenburg, Germany.