OpenAI has new, smaller open models to take on DeepSeek - and they'll be available on AWS for the first time
Optimized for low-resource environments, but benchmarks remain unclear
- OpenAI’s new models run efficiently on minimal hardware, but haven’t been independently tested for workloads
- The models are designed for edge use cases where full-scale infrastructure isn’t always available
- Apache 2.0 licensing may encourage broader experimentation in regions with strict data requirements
OpenAI has released two open-weight models, gpt-oss-120B and gpt-oss-20B, positioning them as direct challengers to offerings like DeepSeek-R1 and other large language learning models (LLMs) currently shaping the AI ecosystem.
These models are now available on AWS through its Amazon Bedrock and Amazon SageMaker AI platforms.
This marks OpenAI’s entry into the open-weight model segment, a space that until now has been dominated by competitors such as Mistral AI and Meta.
OpenAI and AWS
The gpt-oss-120B model runs on a single 80 GB GPU, while the 20B version targets edge environments with only 16 GB of memory required.
OpenAI claims both models deliver strong reasoning performance, matching or exceeding its o4-mini model on key benchmarks.
However, external evaluations are not yet available, leaving actual performance across varied workloads open to scrutiny.
What distinguishes these models is not only their size, but also the license.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Released under Apache 2.0, they are intended to lower access barriers and support broader AI development, particularly in high-security or resource-limited environments.
According to OpenAI, this move aligns with its broader mission to make artificial intelligence tools more widely usable across industries and geographies.
On AWS, the models are integrated into enterprise infrastructure via Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, enabling the creation of AI agents capable of performing complex workflows.
OpenAI suggests these models are suitable for tasks like code generation, scientific reasoning, and multi-step problem-solving, especially where adjustable reasoning and chain-of-thought outputs are required.
Their 128K context window also supports longer interactions, such as document analysis or technical support tasks.
The models also integrate with developer tooling, supporting platforms like vLLM, llama.cpp, and Hugging Face.
With features like Guardrails and upcoming support for custom model import and knowledge bases, OpenAI and AWS are pitching this as a developer-ready foundation for building scalable AI applications.
Still, the release feels partly strategic, positioning OpenAI as a key player in open model infrastructure, while also tethering its technology more closely to Amazon Web Services, a dominant force in cloud computing.
You might also like
- These are the best business laptops available to buy right now
- And you should take a look at the best office chairs we've tried
- Microsoft Teams and Zoom can be hijacked to give hackers the keys to your kingdom
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.