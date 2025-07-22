AWS is already limiting access to its new Kiro AI coding tool - because it's too popular

Existing Kiro users are being limited, new users are not currently being welcomed

Pricing details have been pulled – could a change be on the way already?

Users cited poor performance and a desire for additional models

Just days after Amazon Web Services launched its new Kiro AI coding tool, the company has imposed daily usage limits and a waitlist for new users due to high demand.

By imposing these temporary measures, AWS hopes to buy its teams time to scale the supporting infrastructure and improve performance, following complaints from early adopters that performance was already suboptimal.

Existing users are being advised not to install Kiro on multiple machines, with warnings now being triggered once they read the temporarily imposed usage limits.

AWS Kiro restrictions

Even though Kiro is barely a week old and the temporary restrictions are even newer, malicious actors have already been busy readying a fake download site to capitalize on users seeking unrestricted access. With no option to bypass limits or buy extra tokens, users are being urged to be patient.

Originally offered in free, Pro and Pro+ tiers, AWS has removed pricing details, stating that "updated pricing details for different tiers will be shared soon."

"The way humans and machines coordinate to build software is still messy and fragmented, but we're working to change that," Nikhil Swaminathan and Deepak Singh explained when they lifted the wraps off Kiro on July 14, 2025.

When it launched, Kiro was set to be free for users during a preview period, but that all changed when it popularity surpassed expectations.

Looking ahead, it's expected that paid plans with metering will return, though it's unclear whether AWS will make changes to the costs in light of high demand.

Further down the line, it's possible that AWS might also expand on the existing models available (Claude Sonnet 3.7 and 4.0), with users requesting support for Gemini 1.5 Pro.