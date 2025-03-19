The LG C4 is the best OLED TV for most people, and it just hit a record low price at Amazon's early Spring Sale

A few weeks ago I wrote that the launch of the LG C5 should mean price cuts on the LG C4, which we think is the best OLED TV for most people right now. And it looks like my wish is coming true, because the C4 is currently at the lowest price I've seen for the 65-inch model.

Amazon is currently offering the LG C4 65-inch for $1,373. That's around $20 less than the best Black Friday LG deal for this particular model, when it briefly dropped to $1,394.

It's dropped in price in the UK too. Previously the lowest price on Amazon was £1,254 via a third party seller. Today Amazon is offering the LG C4 64-inch for £1,195, again via a third party.

The LG C4 is top of our list of the best TVs around right now. It delivers superb picture quality, it's a great gaming TV, and it's available in sizes to suit every space and budget. The new LG C5 might be coming, but it's not that much of an advancement, and it's coming with a full list price attached. For over $1,000 less than the new version will be, the C4 looks like a super-bargain.

Today's best LG C4 deals

LG C4 65-inch OLED TV: was $1,496.99 now $1,373.41 at Amazon The LG C4 OLED TV is one of the best TVs you can buy. It gives you a superb picture, has excellent smart features and is also a really good gaming TV. This is the lowest price we've seen for this particular model, the 65-inch; at the time of writing Amazon is only discounting this specific size.

LG C4 65-inch OLED TV: was £1,299 now £1,195 at Amazon This is sold via Reliant Direct, a third-party Amazon seller, but one who we've only heard positive things about as a seller on Amazon, or independently. This is a fantastic price for a large and future-proofed TV, with stunning image quality and great smart features.

OLED TVs are the favorites of picture quality enthusiasts, and most of them use LG's panels – so it's not a huge surprise that the LG C4 is a really good OLED TV. We loved its contrast, color and detail when testing it, and the C4 proved significantly brighter than previous LG C-series TVs.

In our LG C4 review, we highlighted its "startlingly vivid" pictures in Dune, and other movies and TV shows were also delivered with "a high level of clarity". Its motion handling is really good too. Overall it punches way above its price tag, even at full price.

The LG C4 is also one of the best gaming TVs. It has 4K 144Hz support, VRR (including AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync), Auto Low Latency Mode and Dolby Vision gaming. And the gaming features are all supported across all four HDMI 2.1 ports, which you only get in LG and Samsung TVs. You also get LG's useful Game Optimizer mode, which activates a boost mode that reduces the C4's input lag time to a very low 9.2ms.

As ever with slimline TVs the built-in speakers can’t compete with one of the best soundbars or a surround sound setup, but they're better than most.

Looking for deals on the LG C4 from elsewhere, or for different sizes? Check out some other offers we've found below.