LG C5: everything we know so far about LG's mid-range OLED TV
All the early details on LG's most popular OLED series
The LG C5 was revealed in January at CES 2025 as part of LG's 2025 OLED TV lineup. While we still don't have all the info on the C5, from what we've been told it looks like there will be minimal changes from its predecessor, the LG C4. These changes include higher brightness, improved processing and the latest iteration of LG's smart TV platform, webOS 25.
We were impressed with the LG C4 in 2024, thanks to its stunning contrast, stacked list of features and wide range of sizes. It was a noticeable step-up over the LG C3 from 2023 and the C4 earned its place among the best OLED TVs.
We've seen the C5 in person and at first glance, it looked nice and bright, but not very different from the C4. This was only a brief preview at CES 2025, so we'll wait to properly test it before we make our final judgment.
Below, we look at what's been confirmed so far about the C5 and everything we still need to know. At the time of writing, we've yet to have pricing and official release dates confirmed.
LG C5 OLED TV: Prices and release date
At the time of writing, we don't have official pricing or release dates for the LG C5, but we can speculate based on the same information for the C5's predecessor, the LG C4.
When the C4 was released in March 2024, it had a slight price increase over the LG C3 on every model size in the range. Pricing for the LG C4 at release was as follows:
- OLED83C4: $5,399 / £5,999 / AU$7,999
- OLED77C4: $3,699 / £3,799 / AU$5,999
- OLED65C4: $2,699 / £2,699 / AU$4,299
- OLED55C4: $1,999 / £1,899 / AU$3,299
- OLED48C4 $1,599 / £1,499 / AU$2,499
- OLED42C4: $1,499 / £1,399 / AU$2,199
We guessed that the LG C4 would have a price increase due to inflation over the LG C3 before official pricing was confirmed, and were correct, with all C4 models priced roughly $200 higher than the same sizes in the C3 series.
We expect a price increase over the C4 series for all C5 sizes, once again due to inflation.
Based on previous years, we anticipate that the C5 will launch in March or April 2025, as this is when LG has traditionally launched its new TVs.
Again we're only speculating on the pricing and release dates above based on previous models. Once we have official pricing and release dates, we'll be sure to update this section.
LG C5 OLED TV: Features
The LG C5 will be available in its usual range of sizes: 42, 48, 55, 65, 77 and 83 inches. As far as upgrades go, there haven't been many confirmed changes over the LG C4.
Firstly, we know that the C5 will continue to use an OLED Evo panel and not a micro lens array panel (MLA) as many hoped for (although MLA has been dropped from the LG G5 and LG M5 OLEDs in favor of a new four-stack OLED panel). For this reason, we won't expect any drastic changes in brightness.
While no official brightness specs have been confirmed, the Philips OLED810, its mid-range 2025 OLED, has been confirmed to have a 15% brightness increase from 1,300 nits (in the OLED809) to 1,500 nits for the OLED810. Considering it uses the same panel as the LG C5, we can assume that the C5 will have a similar brightness increase over the LG C4.
When we measured the C4, peak brightness on a 10% white HDR window pattern was 1,065 nits in Filmmaker Mode. If the 15% increase is correct, we can guess that the C5 will hit about 1,225 nits peak brightness. Of course, we haven't officially measured the C5 yet; this is just speculation.
The C5 will also use the Alpha A9 AI Processor Gen8, which will provide AI features and support the latest version of LG's smart TV platform, webOS 25. Several new AI enhancements arrive with webOS 25, including AI Search (AI content search engine), AI Concierge (a feature that recommends content based on viewing history) and a more advanced version of the AI Chatbot first featured in webOS 24. There's also the ability to create custom profiles for multiple users that will provide tailored recommendations and picture settings.
Unlike the LG G5, which now supports 165Hz, the new C5 isn't getting any gaming upgrades. Even so, the LG C4 is one of the best gaming TVs, and its gaming features that will carry over to the LG C5 include four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 144Hz, Dolby Vision gaming, VRR (AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync), HGiG and ALLM support.
LG C5 OLED TV: what we still need to know
We are still waiting on confirmation of specs for the C5's built-in speakers. The C4 came with a 2.2-channel Dolby Atmos system and while it's likely the C5 will have the same, audio is an area where LG could make another upgrade. Could a built-in subwoofer be included?
Any upgrades would be welcome. The C4's speakers "did the job" as we said in our review, but we recommended it be paired with one of the best soundbars.
