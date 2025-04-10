Ignore the tariff chaos: LG's C3 OLED TV is back down to its lowest price ever

As tariffs threaten to potentially raise prices on tech goods, I was pleasantly surprised to see LG's highly rated C3 OLED TV on sale for its lowest price yet. Amazon is beating the odds by dropping the 65-inch model back down to $1,196.99 (originally $2,499.99) thanks to a whopping $1,300 discount. It's the best deal we've ever seen and an incredible price for a feature-packed big-screen OLED display.



• Shop more tariff-beating deals at Amazon

The LG C3 OLED TV was released in 2023 and is the predecessor to TechRadar's best-rated TV, the LG C4. Despite its age, it's packed with premium features, including LG's Alpha9 Gen6 chip, which delivers a gorgeous picture with improved brightness and contrast. The LG C3 also packs a comprehensive webOS experience and four HDMI 2.1 ports, which gamers will love for next-gen consoles, plus Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support inside an ultra-thin, sleek design.



Today's deal on LG's C3 OLED isn't the only tariff-beating TV deal I've spotted at Amazon. Further down the page, you'll find more of today's best TV deals, including record-low prices on a range of 4K, QLED, and OLED displays.



While it's not guaranteed that tech prices will rise in the coming months, today's TV deals offer incredible value at any time of the year, so either way, you're walking away with a bargain.

Tariff beating TV deal: LG's C3 OLED

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV is on sale for its lowest price yet, thanks to a whopping $1,300 discount at Amazon. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

More of today's best TV deals

Amazon 43-inch Fire TV Omni QLED 4K TV: was $439.99 now $339.99 at Amazon If you want to upgrade to a QLED display, Amazon's Fire TV Omni Series is an excellent choice, and the 43-inch model is on sale for only $339.99. The display boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance

Samsung 55-inch S90D OLED 4K TV: was $1,797.99 now $1,197.99 at Amazon The S90D OLED 4K TV is in the mid-range of Samsung's OLED TV series and therefore delivers excellent quality despite foregoing some of the more premium features reserved for the Samsung S95D. Boasting bright and vivid colors, the S90D makes everything look amazing, while the 144Hz refresh rate and Samsung Gaming Hub give gamers everything they need. Today's deal from Amazon on the 55-inch model is a record-low price.

Roku Pro Series 55-inch Mini LED QLED TV: was $899.99 now $598 at Amazon Roku's highly-rated 55-inch Pro Series QLED TV is down to a record-low price at Amazon's surprise sale. This TV delivers an incredible 4K picture thanks to the QLED display and mini-LED tech that shines with impressive colors and brilliant contrast. It's also a Roku device, so you'll get rapid and easy access to the latest entertainment through all the major streaming apps.

Samsung 65-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $469.99 now $399.99 at Amazon Amazon has Samsung's best-selling 65-inch DU7200 Crystal 4K TV for just $399.99 - an incredible price for a big-screen display. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $400. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,396.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a premium display, LG's stunning 65-inch C4 OLED TV is down to $1,396.99. That's a massive $1,100 discount and $100 more than the record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung 65-inch Q60D QLED 4K TV: was $897.99 now $597.99 at Amazon The Q60D is the latest in Samsung's more budget-orientated QLED displays. It's a great choice for a premium TV without breaking the bank. The slim design looks great in any living room and includes valuable features like Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator. Its 60Hz refresh rate means it's not the best for next-gen gaming, but it's an excellent choice for everyday viewing. Today's deal at Amazon brings this 65-inch model down to $597.99 – only $7 more than the record-low price.